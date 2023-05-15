How to solve the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Orochium Shrine

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Orochium Shrine is simple as long as you follow one rule: don't be afraid to fall. The solution involves freeing a small ball while dealing with traps and more. Video games largely hammer in the whole "red lasers are bad" approach, but the key to this shrine puzzle is to actually run straight into them, let the ground open up beneath you, and find your way back up.

You might come across Orochium Shrine while passing through the Hebra region, perhaps on your way to check out one of the natural phenomenon in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom . Like every shrine in the game, it wants you to use a combination of Link's Zelda Tears of the Kingdom abilities in tandem with the various given items, both of which should help you traverse a puzzle minefield and arrive at the finish line. However, this one is a little different to parse, since it's slightly less intuitive. If you're stuck, here's how to complete the Orochoum Shrine puzzle in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, so you can collect your Light of Blessing and continue on your quest.

How to do the Orochium Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Your main tools in the Orochium Shrine are Ultrahand and Ascend. You'll also need your glider to help break some of the higher falls, a key from the locked chest, and a fair amount of crouching. Here's a walkthrough of this tricky shrine if you need some step-by-step guidance.

Where is the Orochium Shrine?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You'll find the Orochium Shrine near the first of the geoglyphs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom , over in the Hebra region. We've marked its location on the map above – it forms the left corner of an upside-down triangle connecting it to the Forgotten Temple and Mayausiy Shrine respectively. It's easier to find once you've got the Pikida Stonegrave Skyview Tower, so check out our guide on how to get all Skyview Towers in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom for a more detailed look.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Upon entering the shrine, walk straight ahead and note the concave hollow on your right. There's a smaller hollow in its center, and that's where you'll be placing a yellow glowing ball in order to open the grate and access the altar.

Facing straight ahead, open the doors in front of you with Ultrahand to see a bunch of lasers. Ignore them for now and go around the left-hand side of the doors instead. Defeat the construct you'll find here, and then use Ascend while standing under the overhanging platform above you.

Once up here, go up the ladder and crawl through the small gap in the wall at the top. You'll come to another gated-off area, so turn right and jump down to battle the construct at the bottom of the drop. Next, open the doors you'll find down here, and you'll see even more lasers.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Crouch down to skirt around them safely, and fight the enemies waiting in the chamber just past them. You'll be able to see a little metal ball locked behind some bars. This is where the Orochium Shrine gets confusing: the door to get the metal ball is locked, so you need to head back to the red lasers you've just crouched through and run right into them.

This triggers the trap doors, but don't worry – you won't fall to your death, since it's just a short drop. Run to the end of this underground chamber, retrieve the key from the chest, then head back to where you dropped down. Ascend through the ground just before the laser traps, where the ceiling is slightly lower.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Now you can unlock the little jail cell and pick up the glowing ball. Carry it to the other end of the chamber and, still holding it, step onto one of the moving platforms on either side of the room. These will carry you up to where another concave hollow awaits, so place the ball into the smaller centre hole to lift the grate on your left. You'll find a set of Zonai wings with two fans attached, so grab it with your Ultrahand and place it gently on the scoop-shaped slope directly in front of you.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Remove the ball from the hollow, attach it to your Zonai wings, then hit the fans with your weapon to take flight. Hit them again as soon as you've lifted off to slow the plane down, since you need to land next to the hollow you saw when you first entered the shrine. Try standing at the front of the wings to make sure it nosedives when you need it to, then jump off, detach the ball, and place it into the hollow. This will lift the grate and finally give you access to the Orochium Shrine Light of Blessing!

