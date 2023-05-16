How to get more battery in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To get more battery in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you'll need to upgrade your Energy Cells, a Zonai battery on your belt that powers the vehicles and machines you create. It's not very well explained, but you can upgrade your battery and generally increase battery power by finding a special resource called Crystallized Charges, then taking those to the Crystal Refinery, where they're converted into Energy Wells - aka, battery upgrades. Sounds a little complex, but it's not as bad as you think - we'll run through the details in our guide on how to get more battery in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom below.

How to increase battery in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To increase your battery life and power in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, here's the basic process laid out clearly:

Find Crystallized Charges across the map Take those Crystallized Charges to the Crystal Refinery in Lookout Landing The Steward Construct will turn those Charges into Energy Wells Your battery can now run for longer!

The Crystal Refinery is found just North of Lookout Landing, marked on the map and just above the Northern wall of the outpost. There's a little rock with a machine and a Steward Construct on top - once you have 100 Crystallized Charges or more, head up there and talk to the Construct.

The Construct will turn your Charges into Energy Wells, which are the specific units of power your Zonai Energy Cells use. 100 Crystallized Charges is turned into one well, with three Energy Wells per "battery" of power. Of course, that doesn't mean much if you can't find charges.

How to get Crystallized Charges for battery upgrades

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Crystallized Charges in Tears of the Kingdom can be obtained in the following ways:

Defeating certain bosses like Flux Constructs

Found in chests in abandoned mines in the Depths

Purchased from Steward Constructs in forges in the Depths

Found in chests in Yiga outposts in the Depths

Clearly the Depths are the main place to go if you want Crystallized Charges. We certainly recommend empting the supply of any Steward Constructs refining Crystallized Charges - you can buy their stock not with Rupees, but with Zonaite, which is also readily available in deposits down there (though we do have a Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Rupees guides if you are feeling short of cash). Basically, the longer you spend in the Depths, the more likely you are to come up with a load of Crystallized Charges - and therefore battery upgrades.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission