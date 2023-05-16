Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Out of the Inn guide: how to find and wake the innkeeper

Completing the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Out of the Inn side quest is a little tricky, sending you on a hunt to find the sleepy Kakariko Village innkeeper before waking him up with a truffle. You won't have to travel too far during the quest, but it might help to equip the Zora armor following your visit to the Lanayru natural phenomenon in Tears of the Kingdom , since sourcing a Hearty Truffle is easier when you can swim up waterfalls.

Kakariko Village is located in the south-east of the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom surface map, making it a good pit-stop on your way to Hateno Village, but if you try to rest at the inn you'll be asked to track down a very drowsy innkeeper first. He's sleeping on a rarefied stone slab in one of the Zonai Survey Team's campsites near the Ring Ruins, and the only way to wake him is by finding a Hearty Truffle to place next to him. If you're having trouble finding the innkeeper's location, or with sourcing the truffles themselves, here's your guide to the Out of the Inn Zelda Tears of the Kingdom side quest.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Out of the Inn side quest guide

Talk to Dai in the Kakariko Village inn

Find the innkeeper nearby the Ring Ruins, at a Survey Team campsite

Swim up the waterfall in Kakariko Village, crouch, and enter the Kakariko Village Cave at the top

Head deeper into the cave to find Hearty Truffles

Place a truffle next to the sleeping innkeeper to wake him

Out of the Inn: Kakariko Village innkeeper location

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You'll find the innkeeper sleeping on a stone slab just beneath the Ring Ruins you can see directly opposite the Kakariko Inn. After triggering the Out of the Inn quest by talking to Dai, exit the inn and look up toward the non-floating Ring Ruins at the top of a waterfall. The tent where the innkeeper is sleeping is located on a wooden platform just beneath it, circled in the image above. If you have the Zora armor, equip it and swim up the waterfall to save time. Alternatively, climb up the cliffside or use the bridge network to do so.

A Survey Team member will fill you in on how, while changing their bedsheets, the innkeeper fell asleep on top of one of the highly-precious stone slabs. He's so deeply asleep that he keeps calling out for truffles, and these are the key to getting him to wake up.

How to find truffles in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

For the next part of Out of the Inn, you'll need to get to the top of another waterfall and find some Hearty Truffles. The Survey Team member will point out where he found a floating truffle at the bottom of a waterfall, just on the other side of the village, so glide straight over to the little pond at the foot of it. Again, your Zora armor will come in handy and allow you to simply swim right to the top of the waterfall, or you'll have to climb your way to the top yourself. Just make sure you have enough stamina to make the journey, or else check out our guide to health and stamina respec in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom if you need to trade up.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

At the top of the waterfall, you'll find a small cave entryway marked by a glowing mushroom. Crouch down and enter the Kakariko Village Cave, making your way deeper inside to find a Hearty Truffle waiting for you toward the back. Another one sits underneath a large boulder, which you can move out of the way with Ultrahand. You'll also be able to pick up another Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Bubbul gem while you're down here, so shoot the Bubbulfrog to retrieve your gem, stand on the small raised platform, and use Ascend on the low ceiling to leave the cave.

You'll emerge at a small lake near the mouth of the waterfall, so just head back over to the sleeping innkeeper at the Survey Team tent, hold the truffle in your hand, and place it next to him on the stone slab. This should wake him up, and now you can head back to the inn for a well-earned nap.

