All Dragon paths and locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Zelda Tears of the Kingdom dragons have paths across Hyrule - and even under it - that you can use to find their locations. Whether you're looking for the new Light Dragon or the other three, Farosh, Dinraal and Naydra, they have a set route that you can use to track them down and pinpoint their locations, so you can then shave them for parts. We'll cover all the Dragons' paths in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom below, as well as what you need to know about each dragon specifically.

All Dragon paths and locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are three dragons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, with their rough paths laid out in the above map. They are:

You might have also noticed that some sections of the dragons' routes are faded - well, that's where they go underground into the Depths, Zelda Tears of the Kingdom's most dangerous area. They go through specific Chasms and come out of others, but you can still encounter them moving along that route beneath the earth! The only one that doesn't do this at all is the Light Dragon, which moves only above ground at a higher altitude than any of the others.

There's also no set times the dragons appear at specific points in their route. While they don't despawn and will always be somewhere on that path, unlike in Breath of the Wild their routes don't perfectly sync up with the 24 hour clock, so you can't predict where along it they'll be.

The Light Dragon

A new addition to the Dragons, The Light Dragon is the only one that doesn't try to hurt Link as he gets close. This dragon takes a huge, weaving route across all of Hyrule's sky, and you'll basically have to use the Skyview Towers to reach it, or fast travel up to a Sky Realm shrine and leap onto it from there.

Dinraal

Dinraal is a dragon of fire, whose route has it leave the East Akkala Plains Chasm, meander North of Death Mountain, and hug the map's North edge before dropping down the Drenan Highlands Chasm to the west of The Lost Woods, taking a roughly straight route through the Depths back towards Akkala.

Dinraal shoots fireballs whenever you get close, and superheats the air around them, meaning you'll have to either have elixirs prepared, by some Flame Guard armor from Goron City, or just be quick enough not to burn to death.

Naydra

Naydra the Ice Dragon is one you might see more often, as it has a slightly larger route that takes it close to the towns of Kakariko and Hateno. It leaves the Lanayru Snowfield Chasm at the top of Mount Lanayru, then heads South to loop around Necluda and up towards Kakariko and drop into the East Hill Chasm, heading back through the depths towards its starting point.

Naydra freezes the air around it, and launches balls of ice at those who get close. Knowing how to deal with cold in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is essential, so wrap up warm if you plan to shave it for parts.

Farosh

Farosh the Lightning Dragon is the one you'll probably see the least, as its route takes it away from most major settlements. It leaves the East Gerudo Chasm in the desert, heads North over the Canyon and over Lake Hylia before descending through the Hills of Baumer Chasm.

Farosh fires lightning at those who come close, as well as keeping the air around it in a permanent storm. Immediately stow all your metal weapons before approaching, or get a nasty shock!

How to reach the Dragons

Assuming you encounter them outside, the only way to get to the Dragons is to either use one of the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Skyview Towers, firing yourself into the air to glide down towards them, or using vehicles and climbing high things to leap down onto their backs. They usually have upward wind currents when you get close, meaning it's easier to glide around them.

And yes, you can climb on the dragons. Some of them will try and launch projectiles to knock you off, as mentioned above, but it's still entirely possible. Speaking of which, let's talk about why you'd want to do this:

Dragon rewards, scales and more

When you encounter a dragon, hitting it with an arrow knocks off a piece of it to become a reward. Depending on where you hit it changes what kind of reward you get (though you'll need to dive down to the ground to grab it where it lands).

Body: (Dragon's) Scale

(Dragon's) Scale Mouth: Shard of (Dragon's) Fang

Shard of (Dragon's) Fang Horns: (Dragon's) Horn

(Dragon's) Horn Feet/Hands: (Dragon's) Claw

You can only knock off one piece of a dragon per encounter - the first arrow that lands will be the last one of any use. We're not sure what the cooldown is before farming another piece, but it's at least twenty-four hours in-game.

There's also Shards of the Dragon's Spikes on every dragon's back, little resources you can pick up in large numbers. It's definitely worth doing - they're basically really good Fuse materials for your weapons, and don't count towards the "one per encounter" materials you get above!

The materials you take from dragons have multiple uses, including fusions and elixirs, but are best used for the different Zelda Tears of the Kingdom armor upgrades. Many armor upgrades need materials harvested from dragons, forcing you to find them if you want to improve the clothing you're wearing.

