How to complete the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Team Cece or Team Reede quest

Team Cece or Team Reede in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom sees you asked by Hateno Village fashion savant Cece to help her hand out Hylian shrooms to Mayor Reede's voters. She's hoping to sway the ballot in her favor after calling for a Mayoral Election.

This is a rare Zelda Tears of the Kingdom mission that doesn't require you to travel too far or fight anything. Instead you'll be chatting to a lot of people, keeping an eye on the time of day, and ensuring that you can tell Cece voters apart from Reede's. It's fairly easy to do at first, since Reede voters won't be wearing any mushroom-themed Cece clothing, but it gets a little trickier once you've ticked off the most obvious of the bunch and have to scour the village for more. If you're struggling to find all eight voters to give mushrooms to, our guide to Team Cece or Team Reede will show you where to spot them.

All voter locations in Team Cece or Team Reede in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Team Cece or Team Reede doesn't actually give you much of a choice, since you'll be helping each of them out and performing side quests for their friends and family. This quest is less about who your vote is for and more about finding eight Hateno villagers who are not Cece supporters and trying to win their vote with a mushroom bribe. You don't need to give mushrooms to children, travelers, scientists, Cece voters, or Reede's own family members.

Start the mission by entering the Armor Shop in Hateno Village in the East Necluda region, marked on your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom map . Talk to Cece, and she will put you to task. These are the eight Reede supporters you need to track down and give a mushroom to, including the time of day and locations where you will find them in Hateno Village:

Leop: Old man usually found ambling about the town center, near Cece's shop or the inn. Tamana: Chicken farmer, found tending to her chicken coop near the south gate of Hateno Village any time of day. Medda: Tomato farmer, can be found during daylight hours tending his crops Uma: old lady working in the field just below Hateno School, but you can catch up with her as she walks home across the bridge in the evening. Dantz: Works in the pasture in East Hateno during daylight hours, halfway up the road to the Ancient Tech Lab. Koyin: Dantz's daughter, standing by the lake near the pasture. Tokk: Elderly man who sits by a cooking pot in Hateno Pasture and then goes for a stroll up to the Tech Lab. You can find him at either location, but he's easier to collar at the lab. Worten: Husband of the inn's receptionist, found out on the balcony of the inn or covering for his wife at the front desk.

Remember that when in doubt, pay attention to what the villagers are wearing. Reede voters are dressed in regular clothing while Cece fans will be dressed in some sort of mushroom-themed outfit, such as a hat.

Once you've given out all eight mushrooms, return to Cece and tell her the good news. While you're here in Hateno Village, don't forget to chase up those Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Purah Pad upgrades at the Ancient Tech Lab nearby!.

