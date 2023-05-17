How to get into the Gerudo Secret Club in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Gerudo Secret Club in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is an exclusive club and clothing shop in Gerudo Town, and while it's not quite as hard to get into as it was in the last game, there's still a tricky little puzzle to work out before you can become a customer and get their rare selection of gear to add to all the other armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom you've found so far. Fortunately, we can help you solve this puzzle, and show you how to access the Gerudo Secret Club for yourself.

How to get into the Gerudo Secret Club in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You don't need to become a member of the Gerudo Secret Club in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - you just need to physically get into the building, as the door is blocked from the inside and the owner's back has been hurt too much to clear it. Here's the process:

Jump down the waterfall well shown above, next to the Sand Seal Rental on the East side of town (Coordinates -3789, -2905, 0043). Rather than going all the way down the tunnel, there'll be a small hole halfway down the drop in the left side of the wall. Go through that. The cave turns around, and there'll be a smashable rock wall ahead. INSTEAD of smashing the wall, stand in the middle of the stone pillars (coordinates -3791, -2919, 0032). Use Ascend to rise up through the ceiling up into the Gerudo Secret Club! Once inside, smash the crate blocking the door to come back through that door any time.

Basically, the secret is to come up from the underside of the shop and through the floor, which makes it a smaller version of the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Lost Woods puzzle you can experience on the other side of Hyrule altogether.

The Gerudo Secret Club sells unique clothing you won't be able to get anywhere else, Gerudo-style armor that can help you deal with less-hospitable climates. There's even armor that'll increase your rate of movement on snow or sand, which is pretty useful in this region!

