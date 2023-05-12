How to respec Hearts and Stamina in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Zelda Tears of the Kingdom respec system has you sell essence to the Cursed Statue, attached to the Emergency Bunker in Lookout Landing, then buy them back either as hearts or Stamina. It's an incredibly useful feature to have ready and not especially expensive, but not one you start off with and one that might be a little tricky to find if you don't know where to look. We'll explain how to respec Hearts and Stamina in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom below - and where you can find the Cursed Statue that'll steal your soul in the most convenient way possible.

How to respec your Hearts and Stamina in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To respec your Hearts and Stamina in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and turn them into each other, you need to speak to the Cursed Statue. It's a simple process:

Speak to the Cursed Statue Choose to sell your essence Decide whether you're selling a Stamina Vessel or Heart Container You will lose the one you pick, but gain 100 Rupees Buy the essence back for 120 Rupees Choose whether you want it as a Stamina Vessel or Heart Container

Pretty simple! Basically you turn either upgrade into essence that the Cursed Statue buys from you, then you pay the Statue to get it back in either form. The slight difference between buying and selling essence means that you'll lose 20 Rupees each time you respec a Heart or Stamina upgrade, but later on in the game this isn't too much of an issue.

It can also definitely be worth it - without spoiling the details, the journey to get back the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Master Sword requires a whole lot of Stamina, so if you don't want to have to run to different Shrines to slowly level up, this can be a good way to turn all your Hearts into Stamina fast!

Where to find the Cursed Statue in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Cursed Statue itself is part of a small side quest called "Who Goes There!", that simply acts as a way to bring you to the Statue itself. The quest goes as follows:

Head to the Emergency Bunker underneath Lookout Landing Talk to the woman named Jerrin on the Bunker's North side She'll reveal she's hearing a creepy voice through the tunnel indicated Head through the tunnel and smash the rocks blocking you with a bomb or hammer There'll be two sets of rocks - one ahead, one on the right. Smash the ones on the right There, you'll see the Cursed Statue! Talk to it for a tutorial on how to respec yourself

The tunnel actually goes a lot further, but that's a whole different thing, unrelated to the Statue. Now you know where it is, you can come back at any time to reallocate your Stamina Vessels and Heart Containers!

