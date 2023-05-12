The Fifth Sage in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a mysterious figure but finding their location isn't easy, with the only clue being to search "ruins from the age of legends". However you'll want to find them for the best chance against Ganon. While the quest to find the Fifth Sage isn't too hard once you find that first thread, it's knowing where to look across the entire Zelda Tears of the Kingdom map that's the tricky bit - as there's ruins just about everywhere! Fortunately, we've narrowed it down and can get you going on your quest to find the Fifth Sage in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Fifth Sage in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Fifth Sage in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom can be found by heading to Kakariko Village, as the ruins from the age of legends Purah mentions are actually the Ring Ruins that have fallen on the town (Kakariko Village is in Northwest Necluda, Southwest of Zora's Domain if you haven't found it yet). With that in mind, here's the process:

Head to Kakariko Village Head to the North side of the village, where Paya and Tauro are looking at one of the Ring Ruins They'll ask you to inspect inside the Ruin they're looking at Use Ascend to get inside the Ruin from the bottom, then use the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom camera ability to photograph the writing on the wall inside Show it to Tauro and Paya to continue the quest and get a new lead!

There's plenty, plenty, PLENTY more to find the Fifth Sage, but this is the tricky bit - finding that initial thread to grasp. Once you've done this, you'll be given a new location to head to - the Dracozu Lake and River in the Faron region. There's still a while to go before your quest is over, but you've completed the hardest puzzle!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission