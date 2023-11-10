Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty scores Best Game Trailer award at Golden Joysticks 2023

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty cinematic trailer is so preem that it’s scored developer CD Projekt Red the award for Best Game Trailer at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 powered by Intel.

The trailer for Cyberpunk 2077’s sole expansion beat out the competition in the Best Game Trailer award category, which you can see from the list of Golden Joystick Awards 2023 nominees below:

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - Official Cinematic Trailer (winner)

Alan Wake 2 - The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Official Trailer #3

Baby Steps Reveal Trailer

Mortal Kombat 1 - Official It's In Our Blood Trailer

Dave the Diver - Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer

Phantom Liberty's cinematic trailer emphasizes Idris Elba's character, Solomon Reed. It starts as a more intimate affair as we see Reed hop onto a train before sitting down and talking to an assumed ally over a communication device. As ever, the moment of reprieve doesn't last as we reach the trailer's action, setting the stakes of what's to come in the expansion itself.

You can watch the trailer below for yourself:

Aside from the suspense and anticipation the trailer brings, there's plenty else fans immediately adore – Elba's character looks remarkably life-like. There's even a cheeky James Bond reference to boot.

The trailer set up what would be a cracking expansion, too. In our Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty review, we gave it a near-perfect score, calling it "the culmination of CD Projekt Red's efforts."

"Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is the culmination of CD Projekt Red's efforts to right the wrongs of a challenging launch, with this premium expansion combining with Update 2.0 for a total revitalization of Night City," we said. "This is Cyberpunk 2077 at its best, and with the price of entry this low you've got no excuse not to dive back in."

Discover the best games of 2023 at the best prices by checking out the Golden Joystick Awards Steam sale page