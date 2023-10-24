Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Easter egg seems to weigh in on The Witcher's romance debate with a sneaky Edgerunners reference

A new Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Easter egg has been discovered holding some vague clues as to the fates of The Witcher 3 stars Geralt and Yennefer.

*Major spoilers for the Phantom Liberty expansion, the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners series, and The Witcher 3 ahead. Proceed with caution or turn away if you don't want any plot details spoiled*

As detailed in a video from YouTuber xLetalis, the Easter egg can be found at the end of Phantom Liberty if you choose to side with Songbird instead of Reed. During The Killing Moon mission, there's a point where you can take a detour from the main path and go down a few flights of stairs to a tiny room filled with boxes. Next to one of the boxes is a Data Shard that reads 'Last Wish', a clear reference to the Andrzej Sapkowski novel from The Witcher series.

The text reads: "Ever since we professed our love to each other - up at the very top with a view of the whole world - I knew right then and there that nothing could separate us except death." This seems to be referring to the optional quest in The Witcher 3 that results from Geralt successfully romancing Yennefer.

It continues: "If you're reading this letter, it means that time has finally come. My final wish is that you take my ashes to the moon and scatter them from the highest peak as you gaze at the stars and think of me."

What's interesting here, beyond the implication that both Geralt and Yennefer somehow made it to Night City all the way from the Continent, is that CDPR seems to be weighing in on the endless debate over which romanceable character from The Witcher 3 is most right for Geralt. It seems pretty clear that someone at CDPR is Team Yen.

The Easter egg also appears to be a sneaky little reference to the Edgerunners anime, in which David Martinez's final wish is for Lucyna "Lucy" Kushinada to go to the moon and bring her memory of him with her.

Although this is all a little too vague to be official Witcher canon, it's still a rather poignant Easter egg that'll make big fans of the legendary RPG series ponder on the events that might've taken place between 1272 and 2077 in the multiverse connecting these two game series. May Yennefer rest in lunar peace.

