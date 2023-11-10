Baldur's Gate 3 wins Best Storytelling at the Golden Joystick Awards

Baldur's Gate 3 has won the Best Storytelling award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 powered by Intel, kicking off what could be a big night for the game.

With hundreds of hours of intricately crafted narrative underwritten by the world of Dungeons & Dragons, Baldur's Gate 3 has been one of this year's storytelling juggernauts. That's reflected in the games that it beat to claim this title - the full list of Golden Joystick Awards 2023 nominees is below:

Baldur's Gate 3 (winner)

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

That's a set of storytelling masterclasses, but none of those other nominees matched the sheer size of Baldur's Gate 3. Wherever you sit on the alignment chart, from Lawful Good to Chaotic Evil, developer Larian Studios has written a story to support all your choices. With excellent side-quests that live firmly off the beaten path, to parts of the game that only a tiny percentage of players will see, everything has been treated with the same care and attention as the critical path, Baldur's Gate 3 offers a nearly unparalleled storytelling experience.

This could be the start of a big evening for Larian Studios - Baldur's Gate itself is nominated for five awards - including the highly sought-after Ultimate Game of the Year - with additional nominations for Astarion actor Neil Newbon in the Best Supporting Performer category, as well as a nod for Larian itself for Studio of the Year. This could soon be a phenomenal night for a game that's become a phenomenon in its own right.

