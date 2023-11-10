Baldur's Gate 3 is crowned PC Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 has been named PC Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 powered by Intel.

Larian Studios' juggernaut RPG continues its win streak with another coveted accolade, rising to the top of another fiercely contested category.

Beating off some top competition to the tippy-top spot of PC gaming, Baldur's Gate 3 is your most desired desktop delight, wowing with its choice-laden quests, endearing characters, and Dungeons & Dragons DNA.

Here's the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 nominees list in full:

Baldur's Gate 3 (winner)

Diablo 4

Dave the Diver

Tchia

System Shock

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

You've perhaps read our five-star Baldur's Gate 3 review before now, but it's worth quoting our writer, Senior News Editor Ali Jones, as he bills the sprawling role-player as "a new gold standard for RPGs".

More than that, Ali says: "Baldur's Gate 3 is the most successful and authentic take on D&D in the tabletop franchise's 50-year history. Its complexity and size might be daunting for novices, but the breadth and depth of Baldur's Gate 3's world make this a once-in-a-generation achievement."

It's hard to argue with any of that, and while Baldur's Gate 3 has its own dedicated PS5 playerbase (and is still expected to land on Xbox Series X and S before the end of the year), part of what makes this PC Game of the Year nod so fitting is the time the game spent growing in Early Access beforehand.

With just shy of three years in the pre-full launch development oven, Baldur's Gate 3 is a shining example of Early Access done right – where Larian's dedicated community itself helped shape the road to release with continuous feedback. The result is the masterpiece that exists today: a multi-award-winning game in fine form, and the Golden Joystick Awards 2023's PC Game of the Year.

