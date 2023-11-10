Baldur's Gate 3 is crowned PC Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023

By Joe Donnelly
published

Choice is everything – and this one is a big one

Baldur's Gate 3 winning at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 has been named PC Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 powered by Intel. 

Larian Studios' juggernaut RPG continues its win streak with another coveted accolade, rising to the top of another fiercely contested category. 

Beating off some top competition to the tippy-top spot of PC gaming, Baldur's Gate 3 is your most desired desktop delight, wowing with its choice-laden quests, endearing characters, and Dungeons & Dragons DNA. 

Here's the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 nominees list in full:

  • Baldur's Gate 3 (winner)
  • Diablo 4
  • Dave the Diver
  • Tchia
  • System Shock
  • Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

You've perhaps read our five-star Baldur's Gate 3 review before now, but it's worth quoting our writer, Senior News Editor Ali Jones, as he bills the sprawling role-player as "a new gold standard for RPGs". 

More than that, Ali says: "Baldur's Gate 3 is the most successful and authentic take on D&D in the tabletop franchise's 50-year history. Its complexity and size might be daunting for novices, but the breadth and depth of Baldur's Gate 3's world make this a once-in-a-generation achievement." 

It's hard to argue with any of that, and while Baldur's Gate 3 has its own dedicated PS5 playerbase (and is still expected to land on Xbox Series X and S before the end of the year), part of what makes this PC Game of the Year nod so fitting is the time the game spent growing in Early Access beforehand.

With just shy of three years in the pre-full launch development oven, Baldur's Gate 3 is a shining example of Early Access done right – where Larian's dedicated community itself helped shape the road to release with continuous feedback. The result is the masterpiece that exists today: a multi-award-winning game in fine form, and the Golden Joystick Awards 2023's PC Game of the Year.

Discover the best games of 2023 at the best prices by checking out the Golden Joystick Awards Steam sale page

Joe Donnelly
Joe Donnelly
Features Editor, GamesRadar+

Joe is a Features Editor at GamesRadar+. With over seven years of experience working in specialist print and online journalism, Joe has written for a number of gaming, sport and entertainment publications including PC Gamer, Edge, Play and FourFourTwo. He is well-versed in all things Grand Theft Auto and spends much of his spare time swapping real-world Glasgow for GTA Online’s Los Santos. Joe is also a mental health advocate and has written a book about video games, mental health and their complex intersections. He is a regular expert contributor on both subjects for BBC radio. Many moons ago, he was a fully-qualified plumber which basically makes him Super Mario.