Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios wins Studio of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has won the title of Studio of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 powered by Intel.

Following two widely acclaimed Divinity: Original Sin games, Larian Studios reached new heights when its faithful D&D RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 exited early access after three whole years. The mammoth threequel instantly became a smashing success as millions of players rolled the dice, courted their favorite characters, and expelled the wiggly little tadpole (aka the Mind Flayer) from their brains.

Larian Studios was up against some stiff competition for the award, with heavyweight companies such as CD Projekt Red (Cyberpunk 2077), Remedy Entertainment (Alan Wake 2), and Nintendo EPD (Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros Wonder) in contention. Also nominated was Mimimi Games - the indie team behind the excellent Shadow Gambit series - and Digital Eclipse - the studio that brought us the interactive, all-in-one documentary The Making of Karateka. Any one of those names would’ve been worthy, but the cultural phenomenon that is Baldur’s Gate 3 gave Larian the extra edge this year.

The full list of Golden Joystick Awards 2023 nominees for Studio of the Year is as follows:

Larian Studios (winner)

Digital Eclipse

Nintendo EPD

Mimimi Games

Remedy Entertainment

CD Projekt Red

Baldur’s Gate 3 is nominated for seven separate Golden Joystick awards, making it the most nominated game this year. Larian has already claimed gold for Best Storytelling and Best Visual Design tonight, alongside its Studio of the Year award. But Baldur's Gate 3 is still in contention for Best Supporting Actor, Best Game Community, PC Game of the Year, and the biggie: Ultimate Game of the Year.

In our Baldur’s Gate 3 review, we said the studio had “accomplished the impossible” by creating “an entire, years-long pen-and-paper roleplaying campaign realized in beautiful fidelity.”

“It’s not just the borrowing of a ruleset,” our review continues, “it’s an understanding of what D&D is down to the most intricate details, the result of a genuine passion for its source material writ large across the years-long work of a staff of hundreds… It’s not just one of the best D&D games or best RPGs ever made - it’s a new gold standard by which the entire genre, if not the entire industry, will be measured.”

