Horizon Call of the Mountain climbs to Best VR game at the Golden Joystick Awards

Horizon Call of the Mountain has taken home the gong for Best VR Game at this year's Golden Joystick Awards 2023 powered by Intel.

The Horizon series has always been a big winner at the Golden Joysticks over the years, so it's wonderful to see that translate to Aloy and co's first foray into virtual reality with a story that launched alongside the PSVR 2 back in February.

It beat out the likes of C-Smash VRS and Synapse to take home the award but you can see the full list of Golden Joystick Awards 2023 nominees for Best VR game of the year below:

C-Smash VRS

Horizon Call of the Mountain (winner)

Synapse

Vertigo 2 VR

F1 23 VR

The Light Brigade

In our Horizon Call of the Mountain review, we called Firesprite Games and Guerrilla Games' joint venture "a touch of magic" in its ability to translate the Horizon experience into a first-person, incredibly tactile VR game. "It's stunning, captivating, and never loses sight of what made Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West so special."

It hit all the right notes for us on the GamesRadar+ team offering an excellent, fresh take on Guerrilla's robo-dino series with a completely new protagonist alongside some returning faces. Horizon: Call of the Mountain also did some really fun things to celebrate the features of the PSVR 2 as well - and not just in how dang pretty the game is.

It's been a pretty huge year for VR, which is why this award has made a comeback for the 2023 Golden Joysticks after a few years on hiatus. With the PSVR 2 launching in February and Meta launching the Quest 3 in the last few months, virtual reality is certainly having a huge moment this year.

