Resident Evil 4 Remake wins PlayStation Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023

Resident Evil 4 Remake has been crowned PlayStation Game of the Year at The Golden Joysticks 2023 powered by Intel.

Capcom's third Resident Evil remake was released in March of this year and took players back to rural Spain to confront the mysterious, and deadly, Los Illuminados cult - 18 years after we originally did on the PlayStation 2. Fans clearly loved revisiting the classic survival horror game as it managed to beat out other games in the category including Final Fantasy 16 , Street Fighter 6 , and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor .

The other Golden Joystick Awards 2023 nominees in this category can be found below:

Final Fantasy 16

Resident Evil 4 Remake (winner)

Street Fighter 6

Humanity

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

We recently got even more Resident Evil 4 Remake content as the Separate Ways DLC released a few months after the base game in September. The additional chapter sees players explore Ada Wong's side of the story as she also investigates the Los Illuminados and crosses paths with Leon Kennedy on his journey to save the president's daughter.

In our Resident Evil 4 Remake review , we said the survival horror is "a spectacularly pretty game loaded with atmosphere." We also praised its fantastic visuals, testing combat, and great variety. It definitely stands up amongst the other remakes, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 .

"The variety and breadth of tones keep things incredibly fresh, interesting and (remake aside) unpredictable throughout its 20 or so hours. It almost feels like several different, smaller games expertly dovetailed together at times. There are sections, beats, and creatures that could carry entire games under different circumstances, appearing almost as cameos in Resident Evil 4's grand scheme."

