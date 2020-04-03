Resident Evil 3 guide: tips, weapons upgrades, codes combination and puzzles explained

This Resident Evil 3 guide covers just about everything - combat, puzzles, vital items like the lock pick and bolt cutters, and plenty more. If there's anything you're not sure about or need some help or a hint with then we've got it all covered here. Just check the headers for the various sections and you should easily find what you need.

Resident Evil 3 tips

These Resident Evil 3 tips should be your starter before you get too far into the game. It covers all the basis in terms of combat and how to stay alive. From zombie crowd management to making sure you use space effectively to give yourself a fighting chance. It's all here.

Resident Evil 3 Hip Pouches

Find all the Resident Evil 3 Hip Pouches is vital if you want more inventory slots. Managing all your items and ammo can be a pain when you've not got much room so use this guide to make sure you find all the hip pouches in the game and never have to leave anything behind.

Resident Evil 3 lockers codes and safe combinations

Throughout the game you'll be looking for Resident Evil 3 lockers codes and safe combinations. There are all sorts of vital items and extra ammo hidden away behind various locked doors and knowing the codes needed to get at them will make the game a lot easier.

Resident Evil 3 gems

The Resident Evil 3 gems are an early puzzle you can do that isn't essential to the story but will net you some useful items - namely the shotgun stock and an inventory boosting hip pouch. There are three gems to find in total, one of which is behind a locked door. This guide will walk you through getting them all.

Resident Evil 3 train puzzle

The Resident Evil 3 train puzzle is test of brain power you'll encounter in the early hours of the game. It involves inputting station codes to plot a route through blocked tracks to freedom. If you're having trouble then we can help you get lines running in no time.

Resident Evil 3 lock pick

There are bright yellow padlocks throughout Resi 3 and you won't be opening any of them without the Resident Evil 3 lock pick. You'll have to play through a section of the story before to reach a certain point before you can get it, but if you want to know all the details we've got them here.

Resident Evil 3 vaccine puzzle

You won't want to read our Resident Evil 3 vaccine puzzle guide until you're at the end of the game, so spoiler warning if you're just browsing. However, when the time comes, if you can't work out what to do, read this to sort things out.