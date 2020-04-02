There are Resident Evil 3 Remake locker codes and safe combinations scattered all over the game. The safes and lockers they open are nearly always nearby, but unless you know where to look or get lucky it can be easy to miss the solutions. They appear on in-game notes, photographs, written on whiteboards and other sneakily hidden locations. Coming up we've got all the Resident Evil 3 Remake locker codes and safe combinations, roughly in the order you'll find them in the game. We've also written them down exactly as they appear in game so there's no confusion.

Resident Evil 3 Downtown safe code

(Image credit: Capcom)

You’ll find your first safe in an upstairs room across the street from the pharmacy in the first downtown area. While the safe is in an upstairs store room you reach via some fire escape stairs, the drugstore owner’s journal next to it will direct you towards an ‘Aqua Cure Queen’ for the combination. Head to the pharmacy itself and look to the back of the store to find a hard to miss poster.

(Image credit: Capcom)

The phone number on the poster is ringed, highlighting the numbers and directions for the Resident Evil 3 Downtown safe combination: 9L 1R 8L.

Resident Evil 3 shower room locker code

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll find a locker code just as you enter the 2F police station shower room that might seem a little familiar if you played Resident Evil 2. It's the same locker and code that appeared in the last game which if you want. The code is CAP which can be found on a whiteboard in a 1F room just before the Operators Room.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil 3 West Office safe code

(Image credit: Capcom)

The West Office safe combination in Resident Evil 3 is the same as it was in Resident Evil 2 - Left 9, Right 15, Left 7. You don't need to find the combination first but if you want to track it down for the sake of it you'll find it in a report in the police station safe room on the ground floor by the stairs.

Resident Evil 3 3F Hallway locker code

(Image credit: Capcom)

Like the other RCPD codes, the Resident Evil 3 3F Hallway locker code is the same as it was in Resident Evil 2 - DCM. Once again you won't need to find the combination first but if you want to you'll find it in a photo that's pinned to a whiteboard in the 1F Safety Deposit Room.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil 3 Nurses Station safe code

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Resident Evil 3 Nurses Station safe combination needs to be found while you're playing as Carlos in the hospital. You can visit the safe later on 2F as Jill but you'll find it empty whether you opened it or not earlier. The combination is in the Operating Room on 1F, on a clipboard and reads 9 clockwise, 3 counterclockwise. That's not a typo either, it really is just two numbers.