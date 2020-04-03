Every Resident Evil 3 weapon and gun upgrade in the game

Finding all the Resident Evil 3 weapon and gun upgrades in the game can make staying alive a whole lot easier. From basic weapons to extras that increase ammo, power and other things, the more you can find, the better your chances are in Resident Evil 3. Coming up we've got all the Resident Evil 3 weapon and gun upgrades you can get, in the order you can get them as you play. Just keep an eye on the maps and you'll be powered up in no time.

Dot sight G19 Handgun - Downtown

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll pick up your first weapon upgrade from an office opposite the Pharmacy you can reach via a fire escape in the startling level. The dot site goes on you're starter G19 gun and makes it more accurate. It's in a safe, in this area on the map:

(Image credit: Capcom)

The combination for the safe is actually in the pharmacy across the street below, on a poster at the back with specific digits of the phone number ringed and marked with arrows. You don't need to check though as it's 9L 1R 8L whether you look or not.

M3 Shotgun - Subway Office

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll find the Resident Evil 3 Shotgun in the Subway office early on but you won't actually be able to get it until you find the bolt cutters. To get those follow the objective to get past the fire. Once you have the hose you can put out the flames and reach the repair shot and get the cutter. Then head to the Subway office and grab the shotgun.

(Image credit: Capcom)

G19 Handgun extended magazine - Nemesis

(Image credit: Capcom)

There's good news and bad news with the G19 Handgun extended magazine. The good news is that you won't have to go looking for it because it'll come to you. The bad news is that's because the Nemesis has it - you'll get it via a Supply Case he dropped the first time you down him. The best way to do that is keep a grenade in your inventory and when he appears (shortly after you get the power back on) use that to knock him down. Grab the case and get somewhere safe to fit the extended magazine which can hold 33 bullets.

Shotgun tactical stock

(Image credit: Capcom)

You can get the Shotgun Tactical Stock in the entrance to the subway from the strange machine with a clock to the left of the Item Box. The Tactical Stock is one of the rewards you'll get from placing a gem in the mechanism (found in Fancy Boxes scattered around the downtown area). We got the stock from using the red gem which you can find in a fancy box in the downtown donut shop safe room.

MGL Grenade Launcher - Sewers Office

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Resident Evil 3 grenade launcher is kind of a freebie once you reach the sewers. It's just waiting for you to pick it up in the office. You'll have to fight a Hunter Gamma to get to to it but once you have it explosive ordinance is your to deliver at distance. Just head head on the map:

(Image credit: Capcom)

Shotgun barrel - Downtown, Gun Shop Kendo

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll find the shotgun barrel as you play through the main story. Just wait until you get to Gun Shop Kendo and it'll be waiting for you on a shelf as you go in. It'll up the firing rate while narrowing the spread for a tighter shot.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Assault rifle scope - Police Station, West Office

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll find the assault Rifle scope in the police station office when you visit the location as Carlos. Its' inside a a STARS crate just as you enter the room. Again it's another one that's easy to get as all you need is the STARS card you'll have picked up as part of the story.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Assault Rifle Grip - Hospital Courtyard

(Image credit: Capcom)

On the second floor of the hospital you'll find two broken windows you can jump through marked with yellow tape that will take you through to different areas of the courtyard below. If you jump through the first one you'll find the assault rifle grip hidden away in a bucket tucked into the corner.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Assault rifle dual magazine - Hospital Nurses' Station

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Resident Evil 3 assault rifle dual magazine is one of the upgrades that's easy to miss as you can only get it while playing as Carlos in the hospital. Once you revert back to Jill you'll find it's hiding place em. You'll find the safe it's inside in the Nurses' Station with the combination 9 clockwise 3 counterclockwise.

(Image credit: Capcom)

You don't need to find the combination to open it but it's on a clipboard in the the operating room if you want to tick it off.

G18 handgun burst model - Hospital Makeshift Sickroom

(Image credit: Capcom)

The three shot burst model of the handgun is ready for Jill to pick up once she takes over from Carlos in the hospital. You'll find it just by the door as you go to leave the Makeshift Sickroom area.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Lightning Hawk - Hospital Courtyard

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll find the mag ammo firing Resident Evil 3 Lightening Hawk in the hospital courtyard you found as Carlos but in a new area that you can only access as Jill. ON the second floor there's a third window you can jump out of, after Jill says she thinks she can get through a gap. You'll find the Lightning Hawk in a silver case by a body after you've jumped down.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Shotgun shell holder - Underground Storage

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll find the Shotgun shell holder, which lets you reload faster in the Underground storage area where you have to find the fuses. It's behind the final list just before you complete a loop of the room. It's the one list you don't actually have to move so it's easy to overlook the area.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Extended Barrel (Mag) - Underground Storage surveillance room

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll find the Extended Barrel (Mag) in the surveillance room of the underground storage area once you've found all the fuses need to get the list going. It's in the corner, by the window behind the big console you need to interact with.