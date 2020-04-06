Resident Evil 3 Charlie doll bobblehead locations - where to find all the figures

Knowing where to find all 20 Resident Evil 3 bobbleheads isn't hard but some help won't hurt. The Charlie dolls are hidden all over the game and while most are fairly easy to find, some are quite deviously hidden - you've almost probably missed the first one for example. Coming up we've got all 20 Charlie doll bobblehead locations with screens and maps to help fin them.

NOTE: We've grouped the Charlie doll bobbleheads by the map area they appear in so you can skip to wherever you are while looking. However they're numbered in the order you can find them so it'll read out of order.

Resident Evil 3 tips | Resident Evil 3 Hip Pouches| Resident Evil weapons and gun upgrades| Resident Evil 3 lockers codes and safe combinations | Resident Evil 3 gems | Resident Evil 3 train puzzle | Resident Evil 3 lockpick | Resident Evil 3 vaccine puzzle | Resident Evil 3 bolt cutters | Resident Evil 3 Charlie doll bobbleheads

Redstone Street Station

Redstone Street Station - Bobblehead 1

(Image credit: Capcom)

The first Resident Evil bobblehead is one of the easiest to miss. Once you've cleared the opening action and met Carlos you enter a playable section where you can follow him. DON'T. Turn round and head out of the station, back to the street and look for the bobblehead between two paper stands.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Downtown

Downtown - Bobblehead 2

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll pass through the Donut shop a few times as it links two areas of Downtown, and it has a safe room. The Charlie doll bobblehead is tucked in around the side of the microwave behind the counter.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Downtown - Bobblehead 3

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll find your third Resident Evil 3 bobblehead in the office opposite the pharmacy where the safe is kept. It's on the upper shelf on the opposite side of the room to the safe.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Downtown - Bobblehead 6

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll need the lockpick to get into the toy shop for this bobblehead, which you can get from the dead body just before you go into the power substation to reactivate the Subway power.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Downtown - Bobblehead 9

(Image credit: Capcom)

This bobblehead is a fairly easy one to catch as you have to walk past it pretty much out in the open. You won't be able to get it until you've been through and out of the sewers though. It's in the house you go through just after the Gun Shop Kendo, on a table just by the door.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Subway Office

Subway Office - Bobblehead 4

(Image credit: Capcom)

This bobblehead should be an easy one to find as you'll have to visit the subway office for one of the puzzles. The Charlie figurine is just under desk, pretty much in plain site.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Subway Power Substation

Subway Power Substation - Bobblehead 5

(Image credit: Capcom)

Bobblehead number 5 is in the Office just before the substation covered in bio growths and full of Drain Demios. It's hidden in a dark corner opposite to the door that opens on to the stairs down to the substation.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Sewers

Sewers - Bobblehead 7

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll find a well hidden Sewer bobblehead behind the grate just by the lab in the Lower Waterway. It's easy to see when you know it's there, but a tricky spot otherwise.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Sewers - Bobblehead 8

(Image credit: Capcom)

This Sewer bobblehead is easy to miss because you'll have to turn around and look back while heading up the stairs you find it on. If you're just following the story you could easily walk straight past it without even realizing, just after you use the battery for the final time to open the door leading up the stairway that takes you out of the sewers. So when you hit this point on the sewer map, turn around and look up to find it.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Police Station

Police Station- Bobblehead 10

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll find your tenth Charlie doll bobblehead while playing as Carlos just after you get to the outside of the RCPD police station. It's on a low wall by some bushes to the right side of the police station map.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Police Station- Bobblehead 11

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll find the 11th bobblehead on a shelf at the back of the Safety Deposit room in the police station. Follow the story until you get the Safety Deposit Key and need to go into the room and grab it while you're there.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Subway Tunnels

Subway Tunnels - Bobblehead 12

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll find the 12th Charlie bobblehead as Jill shortly after you leave the train. Get off the platforms and head through the tunnel, pausing to check the last recess on the right before the turn right up the stairs. You'll see it under the bench.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Clock Tower Plaza

Clock Tower Plaza - Bobblehead 13

(Image credit: Capcom)

When you leave the sewer tunnels you'll be heading along a river towards a bridge, when you see a police car on the right with a smashable crate look down the side of the van next to it and you'll see a charlie bobblehead hidden away.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Hospital

Hospital - Bobblehead 14

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll get charlie bobblehead 14 in the hospital once you're in control of Carlos again. It's in the ground floor corridor, on a gurney, just around a dead end corner.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Hospital roof - Bobblehead 15

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll find Bobblehead 15 on the roof of the hospital in the little open air section that links the two 2F areas. It's just behind the door as you come out of so you could miss it if you're rushing through.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Hospital Sickroom - Bobblehead 16

(Image credit: Capcom)

Charlie doll bobblehead 16 is one most people will miss because it's hidden in a bin, making it almost impossible to see unless you standing right over it. To find it, head to the sickroom that adjoins the nurses station and look for the bin behind the door.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Hospital - Bobblehead 17

(Image credit: Capcom)

The 17th Charlie doll bobblehead can be found when you regain control of Jill and move in the hospital storage area in search of the underground facility. It's tucked away on a forklift truck in a red lit area so doesn't stand out too well.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Underground Storage

Underground Storage - Bobblehead 18

(Image credit: Ccapcom)

You'll find Charlie bobblehead number 18 in the Underground Storage area while you're looking for the fuses to get the lift working. It's on the right immediately after the narrow gap you have to squeeze through.

(Image credit: Ccapcom)

Nest 2

Nest 2 - Bobblehead 19

(Image credit: Capcom)

The 19th Charlie bobblehead in the Nest 2 area is possible the most deviously hidden and unfair ones to find as it sits in plain sight, but obscured by a patch of magic shadow that doesn't make any sense. Head to the balcony that looks out from the room with the vaccine machine in and it'll be hidden in the corner.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Nest 2 - Bobblehead 20

(Image credit: Capcom)

You find the final Charlie bobblehead tucked away in a little storage cupboard just off Lab 1 on the 2F of Nest. It's pretty easy to find, just in an area you don't really have any need to poke your head into.