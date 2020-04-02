Resident Evil 3 vaccine puzzle solution - what temperatures do you need?

Towards the end of the game you'll encounter the Resident Evil 3 vaccine puzzle, requiring the right temperatures be selected for three control panels. That is assuming you've found and combined the antigen and adjuvant samples first.

If you want to find out how to solve the Resident Evil 3 vaccine temperature puzzle and basically finish the game, then read on. This all takes place in the Nest 2 map so if you' re not there yet comeback later.

Resident Evil 3 vaccine puzzle: find the antigen and adjutant samples

In order to make the Resident Evil 3 vaccine at all you'll need to find two different samples and mix them together, an antigen and adjuvant.

You find the antigen sample in the 2F lab:

To get it look for a row of three yellow robot arms in glass cabinets and interact with the console in the middle. One of the arms should then fetch the sample for you.

The adjuvant sample lives in the 2F Incubation Lab:

The sample will be in a cabinet of glass fronted draws with one green light in a line of red ones. Interact with the draw to get the sample

Resident Evil 3 vaccine puzzle temperature solution

Once you've combined the antigen and adjuvant sample insert them in to the macine you'll find in the main 2F room, here:

You'll then need to set three different temperature controls between low, mid and high so that all three are green. The solution for that is as show below: Mid - High - Low.

Once that's done the vaccine will be mixed and you'll be able to continue on with saving Raccoon City. Well trying at least. We all know how this ends.