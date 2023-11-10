Final Fantasy 16 actor behind Clive Rosfield wins Best Lead Performer at Golden Joysticks 2023

Ben Starr has won the Best Lead Performer prize for his role in bringing Final Fantasy 16 protagonist Clive Rosfield to life at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 powered by Intel.

Starr’s Eikonic performance as the firstborn son of the Archduke of Rosaria saw him beat out the competition from the vocal talent contributing to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and more. Check out the full Golden Joystick Award 2023 nominees below:

Ben Starr - Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16 (Winner)

Yuri Lowenthal - Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Cameron Monaghan - Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta - Alan Wake in Alan Wake 2

Nadji Jeter - Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Ellise Chappell - Kathy Johanson in Deliver Us Mars

Melanie Liburd - Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2

Clive Rosfield’s journey in Final Fantasy 16 provided Starr with plenty to sink his teeth into. Eventually set on the path of revenge after suffering a cutting betrayal, Rosfield is then swept up into something much grander as the stakes only get bigger and bigger. Starr’s gravely gravitas clearly resonated with many who clicked with Final Fantasy 16’s pulsating highs and crushing lows – as the fanfic that Starr’s been reading clearly attests to.

While we didn’t review that literature, we did check out the game. In our Final Fantasy 16 review, we praise the actors who brought the story to life, the willingness to try something new, and much more.

“In ditching turn-based combat for combo-heavy melees, Final Fantasy 16 recaptures the spirit of reinvention that the series lends itself to,” we said. “This new approach to action coalesces with a world you'll want to explore, and an endearing story which is powerfully executed by its voice cast.”

