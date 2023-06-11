Metaphor: ReFantazio is a new JRPG from Persona veterans

Atlus has announced Metaphor: ReFantazio today at the Xbox Games Showcase.

Well, maybe "announced," is a little inaccurate. If you recall a few years ago, Atlus announced something called Project ReFantasy, a brand new RPG endeavour. It turns out Metaphor: ReFantazio is that project, only it's been retitled and now given a new identity.

What we can say about the newly-titled version of Atlus's project is that it looks banging. The Metaphor: ReFantazio looks like it's pulling from both Persona and the Shin Megami Tensei series' at large - the social aspect of the former, tied in with the RPG combat stylings of the latter.

We also know that the game is headed up by Persona veterans - directed by Katsura Hashino, character art by Shigenori Soejima, and music by Shoji Meguro. If you've played any one of the more modern Persona games from Persona 3 to Persona 5, you'll immediately recognize these leads from their astounding work.

Right now, Metaphor: ReFantazio is slated to launch at some point next year in 2024. Interestingly, the game was unveiled at the Xbox Games Showcase, meaning that it's only been announced for release on PC and Xbox Series X/S right now. If Metaphor: ReFantazio is coming to the PS5, this edition of the game wouldn't be announced during an Xbox event, so we'll have to wait and see if it is coming to PlayStation.

