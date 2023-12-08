Final Fantasy 16 DLC is out today, and there's more coming in 2024

The Final Fantasy 16 DLC has finally been revealed and it's out today, with a second piece of content to follow in spring 2024.

The first piece of content, Echoes of the Fallen, "unlocks a whole new story, battles, weapons, accessories, level cap and more" according to the PlayStation Blog. The new story takes place before the final battle, where Clive investigate a group of suspicious traders. That investigation will lead to "terrible secrets" within a place called the Sagespire.

That one's out today, and The Rising Tide is set to follow in spring 2024. For this second bit of DLC, the description simply says it "will bring new challenges and more, including the confrontation between Clive and the legendary Eikon, Leviathan."

Both pieces of DLC are paid, and you can get them bundled for a discount as part of an expansion pass. Picking up either Echoes of the Fallen or the pass will give you bonus items including Cloud's Buster Sword and the Away (1987) orchestrion role.

The Final Fantasy 16 DLC had previously been announced in vague terms back in September, alongside confirmation that a PC version is in development. Today's trailer is the first proper look at what the DLC contains, and you won't have to wait before you can try it for yourself.

