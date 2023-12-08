New Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer reveals first full look at Cid and Vincent

A new Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer debuted during The Game Awards 2023, and it's full of firsts for the upcoming sequel.

The new trailer gives us our first full look at two major characters, the spear-wielding, chain-smoking hero Cid Highwind and the handgun-wielding optional character Vincent Valentine. (We've seen Vincent before, but only from behind.) We also get a good variety of locations outside Midgar, including the Wall Market, Forgotten Temple, Haunted Hotel, and various open-world environments.

Longtime Final Fantasy fans will recognize a ton of faces from the new trailer, from all of the main heroes to Crisis Core star Zack Fair (and lots of him) to old man Bugenhagen. Naturally, this being a Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth "Theme Song Announcement Trailer," we get to hear the brilliant theme song, titled "No Promises to Keep," composed by the legendary Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu and given a stirring performance by American singer Loren Allred, for the first time. In the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth universe, it's Aerith who debuts her gorgeous singing voice (Allred's, of course), to debut the theme, but at the Game Awards, we actually got to hear Allred perform it in front of a live audience.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the second full entry in the remake series, and it is currently set to launch on PS5 on February 29, 2024.

It's easy to lose track of everything coming out in 2023, 2024, and beyond, so let us do the hard work and keep tabs on our full guide to video game release dates.