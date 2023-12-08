Sega gives retro fans a heart attack with 5 game reveals at once: Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, Crazy Taxi, "and more"

Sega dropped a bombshell at the Game Awards live show – five bombshells, actually, and I'd imagine retro gamers are still reeling from the back-to-back surprises. "Over the next several years," as show host Geoff Keighley put it, we're apparently getting new installments, at least some kind of action, for:

Jet Set Radio

Shinobi

Golden Axe

Streets of Rage

Crazy Taxi

"And more," according to the trailer

The "more" bit leaves a lot up in the air – Sega could be referring to any games, not just retro revivals in this vein – but this list is already stacked as-is.

This story is developing...