Dead by Daylight's ghastly universe is slowly spinning open with the brand-new interactive horror game The Casting of Frank Stone, developers Behaviour Interactive and Until Dawn creators Supermassive Games revealed in a trailer at The Game Awards 2023.

Fans of the asymmetrical survival horror multiplayer have been preparing for this. Supermassive first announced its partnership with Behaviour in the summer , and then teased its appearance at The Game Awards in a December 6 Twitter post. While it was clear that Behaviour planned to head deeper into Dead by Daylight's labyrinthine lore, as it's done earlier in Dead by Daylight's seven-year history through a comic book series and semi-ironic dating sim , both Supermassive and Behaviour have been hush-hush on the details until now.

Actually, The Game Awards trailer is pretty light on specifics, too. It apparently showcases the single-player interactive horror game's original Killer character, the titular Frank Stone, in a mauled-apart welder's mask. A group of four Survivor characters, who haven't yet appeared in Dead by Daylight, seem to poke around his decrepit lair. Then, like a Elmer's glue collage, the trailer presents disjointed images of The Entity, the cosmic evil that carries out Dead by Daylight's matches, and of a stained meat hook, which Dead by Daylight Killers impale Survivors on to sacrifice them.

In a press release, the studios explain that "in the small town of Cedar Hills, Oregon, the legacy of sadistic serial killer Frank Stone cuts deep, leaving scars across families, generations, and the very fabric of reality itself."

By participating in Supermassive's latest sadistic choose-your-own-adventure, "players join a group of young friends as they attempt to unravel a mystery of cosmic proportions where every decision shapes the story and impacts the fate of the characters within it." It's all vague, for now, but as a Dead by Daylight sicko, I'd say the anticipation is part of the horror.

But I'm eager to learn more when The Casting of Frank Stone releases on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC some time in 2024.