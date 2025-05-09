The Witcher 3 is getting the asymmetrical horror treatment as Geralt, Triss, Yennefer and Ciri cosmetics come to Dead by Daylight

The Witcher 3 might not be a horror game, but an upcoming Dead by Daylight collection will let you pretend it is.

Behaviour Interactive announced the CD Projekt Red collaboration today at PAX East, alongside an official Dead by Daylight x Five Nights at Freddy's chapter that was teased last year and will feature the vocal talents of Scream's Matthew Lilliard. But when you're not hacking at Survivors as Springtrap, the cat-and-mouse game's upcoming Witcher 3 collection boasts an array of Killer and Survivor cosmetics, charms, banners, and icons to help you rep your favorites in The Fog.



On top of a legendary Leshen cosmetic for The Artist, DBD's very own silver fox Vittorio will receive a Geralt get-up complete with voice lines from the one and only Doug Cockle. Four other characters – Yennefer, Triss, Ciri, and Eredin – will also be featured as Survivor cosmetics, though in an interview with GamesRadar+, game director Mathieu Cote couldn't say which Survivor will be dressing up as which CDPR hero just yet – or which of Geralt's one-liners we'll be treated to, if any.

"It's all about having people be able to sort of feel like themselves in the game," Cote says of the CDPR collection, comparing character cosmetics to how we might wear a Witcher shirt or cosplay as Geralt in our own lives. "The more you can relate to the character – the Survivor that you portray – the more you can feel empathy for that character. Because they look like you, because they sound like you, because they could be you."

But there's more to this collaboration than character skins alone. One of the rare charms to come in the Witcher x DBD collaboration is a glowy-eyed wolf medallion, and there's even a playercard depicting a certain "Geralt in the tub" scene everyone and their mother likely knows about.

As Dead by Daylight turns nine, Cote says that the Witcher 3 collaboration is just one example of how the asymmetrical horror game has broadened its scope over the years. "With time, we realized that it was okay to integrate other things and to sort of expand the definition of horror and the definition of what the world of Dead by Daylight could be.



"I think we've built a strong enough world now that we're able to do that without breaking anything, right? It still remains a horror game."

