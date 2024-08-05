Horror gaming giants collide as Dead by Daylight and Five Nights at Freddy's crossover is announced for Summer 2025
It's unclear exactly what this will look like, but I can't wait
Two horror video game giants are colliding as a Dead by Daylight x Five Nights at Freddy's crossover has been announced.
It's unclear exactly what form this momentous collaboration will take, but it's happening in Summer 2025. With that timing in mind, it's likely to be a substantial collaboration that could include a new Five Nights at Freddy's-themed chapter in Dead by Daylight. Since the announcement was shared to the official Dead by Daylight Twitter account with an image that seems to reference The Dark Mist, it's a pretty safe bet that Dead by Daylight is getting some new content, but it remains to be seen whether the Five Nights at Freddy's series will be getting something Dead by Daylight-related.
Dead by Daylight has crossover content from some of the most iconic horror IP not only in video games but also in movies and TV, including Scream, Nightmare on Elm Street, Saw, Silent Hill, Hellraiser, and Stranger Things. Oh, and since Longlegs is looking like the horror movie of the year, I suppose I should mention the excellent Nic Cage DLC as well.
Five Nights at Freddy's, meanwhile, released its first movie adaptation in 2023 and made a bundle at the box office. A sequel starring Matthew Lillard has been confirmed as releasing in December 2025. And then there's that pixel art side-scrolling Five Nights at Freddy's game that leaked back in January, but we haven't heard a whole lot else about that.
Here are the best horror games you can play in the meantime.
