New Five Nights at Freddy's game with pixel art and side-scrolling gameplay leaks

There's a new Five Nights at Freddy's game in development with retro-inspired pixel art and side-scrolling gameplay, confirmed by series creator Scott Cawthon.

On Tuesday, a trailer for a game called Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit leaked online. The FNAF subreddit (thanks, PC Gamer) was quick to prohibit "all discussions of said trailer will be removed until the trailer is officially released," but Cawthon hopped in the thread and gave his permission to shout about it from the rooftops, if you want.

"No need to keep it all hush-hush. It's okay!" he said. "Yes, I was trying to keep it a secret for a bit longer, but now that it's out, that's fine. This game has been in development for a really long time actually, and I'm really proud of the final product. It will be a 10th anniversary game!"

You can check out the trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit right here:

Since Scott says discussions on the project's leaked trailer don't need to be kept hush-hush anymore... let's talk about it!Here's the trailer for ‘Five Nights at Freddy's: Into The Pit’ by Mega Cat Studios👀(Via: @megacatstudios)#fnaf #fivenightsatfreddys #fazbearfrights… pic.twitter.com/0oaQVuap2jJanuary 24, 2024 See more

It's more of a teaser than a trailer, offering 60 seconds of gameplay showing what looks like a pretty typical Five Nights at Freddy's Game but with graphics out of the SNES era and side-scrolling traversal.

After a quick cinematic showing Bonnie the Bunny being creepy as hell, we see our protagonist nervously walking through Freddy Fazbear's Pizza before his dad gets snatched up and dragged into the ball pit by Bonnie. The player character makes a run for it and hides inside a bunny costume, breathing heavily as we await the inevitable. And sure enough, Bonnie isn't eluded for long and spots the poor sap before swallowing the camera and ending the teaser.

Into the Pit is in development at Mega Cat Studios, the team behind the pro wrestling-themed indie JRPG, WrestleQuest. As this is still just a leak and doesn't have a full announcement yet, we don't know anything else about it. That said, Cawthon did confirm that it's been in development for some time and that it'll serve as a 10th anniversary commemoration of the Five Nights at Freddy's series, which debuted back on August 8, 2014.

Here are the best horror games you can play today.