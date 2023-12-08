Jurassic Park: Survival looks like the game I've been dreaming of for 30 years

Jurassic Park: Survival was announced at The Game Awards, and while it's far too early to tell for sure, the pitch seems to be exactly the game I've been dreaming of since the original film came out three decades ago.

The trailer below is primarily made up of cinematics, but there are a few glimpses of "alpha in-game footage" at the end, showcasing a whole lot of 'running from dinosaurs' action in first-person. The devs describe this as a "single-player action-adventure game" whose story picks up the day after the events of the original movie.

"Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story," the official site describes. "Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision."

I promise I do not exaggerate when I say I've been dreaming of a Jurassic Park game of this scope and scale for decades, and while that SNES adaptation was a decent early attempt, I'm hoping that Survival can finally make those dreams come true. I might be setting myself up for disappointment, but for now I am happily given over to astonishment.

Judging by the brevity of the footage, Survival is likely still in early development at Saber Interactive, so I wouldn't expect to be playing it for quite some time to come. The game is scheduled to launch for PC, Xbox Series X and S, and PS5.

Our Game Awards live coverage rolls on.