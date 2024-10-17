How to beat Prometheus in Hades 2

Beating the Hades 2 Prometheus boss fight is the final hurdle on the Surface Path, and it’s an absolutely brutal one at that. The Titan of Foresight is fast and has some incredibly wide-reaching fire attacks that can be tricky to dodge or can block off large sections of the Olympus arena. He’s also got an eagle companion who swoops around delivering devastating peck attacks too. But, if you come to this Hades 2 fight with a good selection of defensive Boons and know how his attacks work, you should be able to beat this Titan. Here are some tips to help you beat Prometheus in Hades 2.

Best weapons and Boons for beating Prometheus in Hades 2

Prometheus’ speed and ranged attacks mean battling him is quite similar to the earlier Hades 2 Eris boss fight, except he’s a lot more aggressive, so you’ll want to come equipped with suitable Hades 2 weapons and Boons. Burst damage is key so that means the Sister Blades are a good choice against Prometheus, and the added backstab damage they provide is a big help when dodging around. With that said, the Black Coat can also be helpful if you’ve upgraded the Aspect of Melinoe as it’ll boost her sprint and attack speed and has a handy shielding effect that will block some of Prometheus’ projectiles. For maximum projectile protection, bring Frinos along as your Hades 2 familiar too!

As for Boons, boosting your damage and speed or defences with the right effects will help a lot, so I recommend opting for these Boons if the opportunity arises on your journey through the Surface:

Aphrodite – Flutter Strike or Flourish: Increases Melinoe's close-range Attack or close-range Special damage respectively, so the one you want may depend on your chosen weapon.

Increases Melinoe's close-range Attack or close-range Special damage respectively, so the one you want may depend on your chosen weapon. Apollo – Back Burner: Enemies affected by Daze take more damage from Backstabs – particularly handy if you’re using the Sister Blades.

Enemies affected by Daze take more damage from Backstabs – particularly handy if you’re using the Sister Blades. Apollo – Blinding Sprint : Being able to sprint faster helps a lot and you can apply Daze to Prometheus, which’ll up your defenses a little and work nicely with Back Burner.

: Being able to sprint faster helps a lot and you can apply Daze to Prometheus, which’ll up your defenses a little and work nicely with Back Burner. Athena – Divine Dash: Athena’s almighty deflection abilities can be just one of many incredibly useful defensive abilities against Prometheus.

Athena’s almighty deflection abilities can be just one of many incredibly useful defensive abilities against Prometheus. Hephaestus – Volcanic Strike, Volcanic Flourish, or Stamp Rush: Any of these Hephaestus Boons are excellent to have because they all deal massive damage in a single instance.

Any of these Hephaestus Boons are excellent to have because they all deal massive damage in a single instance. Hermes – Greater Evasion: Substantially increasing your dodge chance might just save your life against some of Prometheus’ most devastating area-of-effect attacks.

Substantially increasing your dodge chance might just save your life against some of Prometheus’ most devastating area-of-effect attacks. Hermes – Nitro Boost: A faster sprint and a barrier to block damage helps a lot against Prometheus’ harder-to-dodge attacks.

A faster sprint and a barrier to block damage helps a lot against Prometheus’ harder-to-dodge attacks. Hestia – Hot Pot: Increases your dodge chance and doubles the chance if the enemy is afflicted with Scorch, so you’ll need another Hestia Boon for this to work well, such as Flame Strike.

Increases your dodge chance and doubles the chance if the enemy is afflicted with Scorch, so you’ll need another Hestia Boon for this to work well, such as Flame Strike. Hestia – Soot Foot: Sprinting destroys nearby ranged projectiles and inflicts Scorch on the enemy that fired them. This’ll help with Hot Pot!

Sprinting destroys nearby ranged projectiles and inflicts Scorch on the enemy that fired them. This’ll help with Hot Pot! Zeus – Heaven Strike or Flourish: Again, the best Boon out of these two depends on which weapon you pick, but being able to apply Blitz will up your burst damage a lot.

Hades 2 Prometheus tips

With no cover in a tiny arena, and lots of big, high-damage attacks, Prometheus is not an easy boss to face. With the right Boons and weapons, you should have your defences and damage covered, but you still need to understand how his attacks work to successfully evade them and stay alive:

Watch out for the eagle!: As you will have likely experienced in your journey up Mount Olympus, the eagle’s pecking attacks are no joke and you must pay close attention and dodge whenever the eagle is flying around.

As you will have likely experienced in your journey up Mount Olympus, the eagle’s pecking attacks are no joke and you must pay close attention and dodge whenever the eagle is flying around. Pay attention to telegraphed attacks: Despite being the Titan of Foresight, many of Prometheus most powerful moves are prominently telegraphed, giving you a good chance to evade them. The issue is, if you can’t evade them, you will take massive damage, which is why this boss fight can be so punishing.

Despite being the Titan of Foresight, many of Prometheus most powerful moves are prominently telegraphed, giving you a good chance to evade them. The issue is, if you can’t evade them, you will take massive damage, which is why this boss fight can be so punishing. Don’t let his lingering fire attacks block off large parts of the arena: The boss fight arena in Olympus is really small compared to others, and Prometheus’ lingering fire tornados and fire wave attacks can make it feel much smaller. When Prometheus starts charging his fire wave attack (look for the flashing red bar that he aims directly at you), you should position yourself in a way that it takes out the least amount of space possible.

The boss fight arena in Olympus is really small compared to others, and Prometheus’ lingering fire tornados and fire wave attacks can make it feel much smaller. When Prometheus starts charging his fire wave attack (look for the flashing red bar that he aims directly at you), you should position yourself in a way that it takes out the least amount of space possible. When Prometheus jumps out the arena to attack, remember the sequence of red bars: During the boss fight, the Titan will jump to the corner of your screen and will charge up several fire wave attacks, as shown by the flashing red bars that span the arena. You need to remember the positions of each bar and the sequence so that you can dodge accordingly when Prometheus does eventually unleash the fire. This attack is incredibly powerful and making a mistake here can easily cost you a run.

During the boss fight, the Titan will jump to the corner of your screen and will charge up several fire wave attacks, as shown by the flashing red bars that span the arena. You need to remember the positions of each bar and the sequence so that you can dodge accordingly when Prometheus does eventually unleash the fire. This attack is incredibly powerful and making a mistake here can easily cost you a run. Don’t push your luck when attacking up close: Prometheus has some brutal melee and area-of-effect attacks that make him tricky to fight at close-range. Ample dodging and knowing when to run away entirely is crucial to survival.

