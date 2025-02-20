Hades 2 devs say "we have not recast any of our characters" in the roguelike amid concerns during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA video game strike

One Hades 2 actor has raised concerns that they might be recast as a result of a contract dispute connected with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA video game strike. Developer Supergiant has issued a statement assuring fans that no actors have been recast.

"It's possible you may hear me get recast in a particular game that is very popular," Marin M. Miller, the voice actor behind Athena, Alecto, and Tisiphone said in a Bluesky post on February 19. "If I am, it was not because I stepped away from the character willingly." In a follow-up post, Miller made clear that they were talking about Supergiant, and encouraged fans to email the studio asking it to flip to a SAG-AFTRA Interim Contract for its actors.

Today, Supergiant itself has issued a statement on Bluesky. "We have not re-cast any of our characters in Hades II, and wish to keep working with each and every member of our wonderful cast," the studio says. "We have respected and will continue to respect any actor needing to pause work during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA video game strike. While none of our games have ever been subject to SAG-AFTRA contracts for a variety of reasons, we wish SAG-AFTRA the best in their negotiations to compel larger signatory studios to provide the kinds of protections we think actors deserve."

The SAG-AFTRA video game strike has been ongoing since 2024, and notably includes demands for better protections against AI. "We offer the strongest AI protections in the industry to our talent, as we think their work is irreplaceable," Supergiant says in today's statement. "Our games are intentionally made by human beings; no generative AI is being used in the creation of the voiceover, artwork, or any other content that goes into them."

