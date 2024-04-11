8 years after it debuted, Tom Hiddleston's hit thriller series has been renewed for season 3, before season 2 has even aired

Marvel star Tom Hiddleston's hit series The Night Manager has been renewed for season 3, and season 2 hasn't even aired yet.

It was confirmed back in February 2023 that the Loki lead was set to make an unexpected return as hotel concierge-turned-intelligence officer Jonathan Pine, seven whole years since the show aired on BBC One in the UK and AMC in the US. And now, thanks to Deadline, we know he'll back for the third installment, too – as will season 1's Hugh Laurie, though, for now it seems he'll be executive producing both follow-up chapters rather than appearing in front of the camera.

It's a rather interesting announcement given how the thriller-drama often sees Pine wind up in life-threatening situations. Might we assume that he'll make it to the season 2 finale unscathed then? Only time will tell...

Based on the novel by John le Carré, The Night Manager season 1 follows former British soldier and Cairo-based hotel manager Pine after he's recruited by the manager of a Foreign Office task force (Olivia Colman). Together, the pair task themselves with infiltrating the inner circle of illegal arms dealer Richard Roper (Laurie). Elizabeth Debicki, David Harewood, Noah Jupe, and Tom Hollander rounded out the supporting cast.

A BBC and Amazon co-production, season 2, which will be set eight years after the first, will reportedly start filming later this year, with I Hate Suzie's Georgi Banks-Davies lined up to direct, replacing the original's Susanne Bier. David Farr has penned the scripts, while Stephen Garrett has taken on the role as showrunner.

"Revisiting the story of Pine also means going beyond the events of John le Carré's original work: that is a decision we have not taken lightly, but his compelling characters and the vision David has for their next chapter were irresistible," le Carré's sons Simon Cornwell and Stephen Cornwell said in a statement.

Elsewhere, Hiddleston said of the double season renewal: "The first series of The Night Manager was one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I have ever worked on. The depth, range and complexity of Jonathan Pine was, and remains, a thrilling prospect."

While we wait for more info on The Night Manager seasons 2 and 3, check out our list of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way.