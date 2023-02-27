Tom Hiddleston is returning for The Night Manager season 2

By Lauren Milici
published

Jonathan Pine is back

Tom Hiddleston in The Night Manager
(Image credit: BBC)

A new season of The Night Manager is in the works from Amazon Prime Video and the BBC – with Tom Hiddleston returning as Jonathan Pine.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), the initial one-season show, which premiered back in 2016 on AMC, has been given a two-season order by Amazon and the BBC. Season two is set to begin filming later this year, with writer David Farr returning to pen the script.

The six-part limited series, based on the 1993 novel of the same name by John le Carre, starred Hiddleston as a former British soldier and night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo who is recruited by the manager of a Foreign Office task force (Olivia Colman) investigating illegal arms sales, to infiltrate the inner circle of Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie). Le Carre guest-stared as a restaurant patron in episode four.

Directed by Susanne Bier, cast also included Elizabeth Debicki, David Harewood, Natasha Little, Adeel Akhtar, Noah Jupe, Alistair Petrie, and Natasha Little.

Per Deadline, season 2 sees a present-day Pine, who, nearly two years after Roper's capture by Syrian officials, is informed that Roper is dead and is tasked with a new, even deadlier challenge.

The series won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Director and Outstanding Music Composition, as well as three Golden Globes: Best Supporting Actor for Laurie, Best Supporting Actress for Colman, and Best Actor for Hiddleston.

The Night Manager season 2 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best new shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.