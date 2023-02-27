Tom Hiddleston is returning for The Night Manager season 2

A new season of The Night Manager is in the works from Amazon Prime Video and the BBC – with Tom Hiddleston returning as Jonathan Pine.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), the initial one-season show, which premiered back in 2016 on AMC, has been given a two-season order by Amazon and the BBC. Season two is set to begin filming later this year, with writer David Farr returning to pen the script.

The six-part limited series, based on the 1993 novel of the same name by John le Carre, starred Hiddleston as a former British soldier and night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo who is recruited by the manager of a Foreign Office task force (Olivia Colman) investigating illegal arms sales, to infiltrate the inner circle of Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie). Le Carre guest-stared as a restaurant patron in episode four.

Directed by Susanne Bier, cast also included Elizabeth Debicki, David Harewood, Natasha Little, Adeel Akhtar, Noah Jupe, Alistair Petrie, and Natasha Little.

Per Deadline, season 2 sees a present-day Pine, who, nearly two years after Roper's capture by Syrian officials, is informed that Roper is dead and is tasked with a new, even deadlier challenge.

The series won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Director and Outstanding Music Composition, as well as three Golden Globes: Best Supporting Actor for Laurie, Best Supporting Actress for Colman, and Best Actor for Hiddleston.

The Night Manager season 2 does not yet have a release date.