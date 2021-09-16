Deltarune Chapter 2 is getting a surprise launch tomorrow

Deltarune Chapter 2 is launching tomorrow on September 17.

The surprising news was revealed earlier today through the official Undertale/Deltarune Twitter account, through the tweet that you can see just below.

There was never any hint of a release date announcement prior to this reveal today, or even that the release date for Deltarune Chapter 2 would be so imminent, so it's a big surprise for those who enjoyed the original chapter.

See you soon.

Over on the official Deltarune website, lead developer Toby Fox explains several aspects of the new chapter in an FAQ. Chiefly, Fox explains that save data from Deltarune Chapter 1 automatically carries over to Chapter 2 when it launches tomorrow, unless you're on a different PC, in which case you'll just have to remember the story events of the original game.

Right now, you can play Deltarune Chapter 1 on PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. Deltarune Chapter 2, however, is only scheduled to launch on PC and Mac devices when it arrives tomorrow on September 17, and there aren't any other port announcements incoming from Fox right now.

Fox is keen to remind players that Deltarune Chapter 2 isn't the end of the saga. In the same FAQ section as mentioned earlier, Fox says that the story of Deltarune will continue past Chapter 2, but right now the development team is all entirely focused on launching Chapter 2, so don't expect any news about Chapter 3 for a fair while yet.

