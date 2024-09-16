Deltarune dev Toby Fox has "personally completed everything I can" on Chapter 3 and 4 of the RPG: "Now, it's just a matter of time!"

Undertale creator Toby Fox has confirmed that he's "personally completed everything I can actively do" on the next two chapters of his episodic RPG Deltarune, with the "main focus" moving forward being Chapter 5.

Since Deltarune Chapter 2 released in September 2021, fans have been eagerly awaiting the launch of Chapter 3 and 4, which will release alongside one another . In his latest Undertale/Deltarune newsletter, Fox reiterates that Chapter 3's "main content was completed a while ago," but its Japanese translation is now in the middle of its checking phase to make sure its text displays properly. It's thought that this will be completed by the start of October, with the hope of starting "professional testing of the PC version in mid-October."

What's more, the PC version of Chapter 4 is "essentially complete," too. There are still some bugs to squash, as well as the Japanese localization to complete, but a "preliminary pass" of its translation is in the works right now. "I expect this first pass will be finished at the time we send out the next newsletter," Fox writes. "After that, would come additional passes, and then checking (like Chapter 3 is undergoing now)."

More people have now played Chapter 4, Fox says, and "everyone liked it." He adds: "Watching it now, it feels really complete!" Things won't end there, of course – "the main focus for us moving forward" will be Chapter 5, and anyone who's not preoccupied with bug fixes, console porting, or localization is already working on it.

"Regarding Chapter 3 and 4's development, I have personally completed everything I can actively do for it. Now, all I can do is wait for localization and testing," Fox continues. "...Getting to this point, and then having to wait... it feels like I'm strapped to a chair with delicious food just out of my reach. But, they exist! Chapter 3 and 4 are real! Now, it's just a matter of time!"

Fox still hasn't confirmed when we can expect the next duo of chapters to release, but hopefully, we will not have too much longer to wait. It may feel like they've been a long time coming, but Fox said earlier in the year that the team hadn't burned out making the RPG yet: "Actually, the opposite!! We’re on fire!! A lot!! Ouch!!"

