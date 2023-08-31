Knowing how to switch weapons in Starfield quickly is helpful when you find yourself in the heat of combat, so you're not constantly faffing around in multiple menus trying to do everything through your inventory. The quickslots you can assign in Starfield to instantly access guns and other items are a huge quality of life improvement, but other than showing you how to heal yourself with a Med Pack the game doesn't really explain how this system works. That's why I'm here to clear things up, so here's how to swap weapons in Starfield using quick-keys to speed up the process considerably.

How to equip and switch weapons in Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

To begin with, you'll no doubt equip and switch weapons in Starfield by opening the pause menu then choosing the down and right option to access your Inventory, before selecting the Weapons option at the top. Here you can find a list of all the weapons you're currently carrying, compare stats, and even sort your arsenal by Damage or Ammo Type to help manage your gear, then select the weapon you want to equip. However, this is all a bit clunky, so thankfully there is a much faster way to swap weapons in Starfield.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Once you've highlighted a weapon (or most other types of item for that matter) in your inventory, follow the Favorite prompt at the bottom of the screen and a plus-shaped grid will appear. Use the d-pad to move the icon on to one of the 12 segments in this grid, then select it to confirm the quickslot that the item will sit in. Now when you're exploring or in combat, you can quickly tap the d-pad to select the weapon or item you need, to access it instantly and save going through the menu again. This is particularly handy for switching weapons in combat if you run out of ammo or need to take a different approach, and once you tap the d-pad time will slow down significantly so you don't need to rush highlighting and selecting the next armament.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.