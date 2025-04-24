Can you dual-wield in Oblivion Remastered?
Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered doesn't let you dual-wield weapons, but you can combine spells and equipment
The Oblivion Remastered dual-wield system is far more limited than the one seen in Skyrim that many players might be used to, as while you can, sort of, technically have different spells and weapons equipped to each hand, it's more akin to Dishonored. That means that your right hand is the one that uses weaponry, while the left hand is dedicated to casting. This can make for some fun combinations in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, but it's clearly not quite as versatile as some players might have hoped. For more detail, we'll go into everything you need to know about dual-wielding in Oblivion Remastered below, including the limitations and advantages.
How does dual-wielding in Oblivion Remastered work?
Dual-wielding in Oblivion Remastered is only a thing in a very technical sense, in that players can dual-wield one spell and one weapon at the same time, but not two weapons or two spells at once like they could in Skyrim. One-handed weapons like Shortswords also allow players to commit a shield to the opposite hand for more defensive power… but that's probably not what most people have in mind.
Sad to say that dual-wielding as you imagine it – aka, the ability to combine various types of melee weapon or spell at once – is not a part of the game. It wasn't in the 2006 Oblivion, and the Remastered version is loyal enough not to change that. It means that if you picked one of the Oblivion Remastered best classes based on melee combat or spellcasting, you'll still be working within very clear rules and parameters.
That being said, that doesn't mean there's no hope. PC mods for the original Oblivion did include those that allowed for dual-wielding, and it seems more than likely that they will be coming from the community in the future. We recommend you keep an eye on community hubs like NexusMods to see what's possible.
Want to know more about this rebuilt fantasy classic? If you're interested in crafting the deadliest warrior possible, we've got details on the best Birthsign in Oblivion Remastered and the best race in Oblivion Remastered, with info on character creation and crafting builds. Or if you're out in the world already and want to find some of the most beloved quests, we've got the starting locations for both the Dark Brotherhood questline in Oblivion Remastered and the Thieves Guild questline in Oblivion Remastered.
