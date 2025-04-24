Can you dual-wield in Oblivion Remastered?

The Oblivion Remastered dual-wield system is far more limited than the one seen in Skyrim that many players might be used to, as while you can, sort of, technically have different spells and weapons equipped to each hand, it's more akin to Dishonored. That means that your right hand is the one that uses weaponry, while the left hand is dedicated to casting. This can make for some fun combinations in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, but it's clearly not quite as versatile as some players might have hoped. For more detail, we'll go into everything you need to know about dual-wielding in Oblivion Remastered below, including the limitations and advantages.

How does dual-wielding in Oblivion Remastered work?

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Dual-wielding in Oblivion Remastered is only a thing in a very technical sense, in that players can dual-wield one spell and one weapon at the same time, but not two weapons or two spells at once like they could in Skyrim. One-handed weapons like Shortswords also allow players to commit a shield to the opposite hand for more defensive power… but that's probably not what most people have in mind.

Sad to say that dual-wielding as you imagine it – aka, the ability to combine various types of melee weapon or spell at once – is not a part of the game. It wasn't in the 2006 Oblivion, and the Remastered version is loyal enough not to change that. It means that if you picked one of the Oblivion Remastered best classes based on melee combat or spellcasting, you'll still be working within very clear rules and parameters.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

That being said, that doesn't mean there's no hope. PC mods for the original Oblivion did include those that allowed for dual-wielding, and it seems more than likely that they will be coming from the community in the future. We recommend you keep an eye on community hubs like NexusMods to see what's possible.

