Where to find the Crimson Dawn Vault keycards in Star Wars Outlaws

Three Star Wars Outlaws Crimson Dawn Vault keycards are all that stand between you and significant riches, but you'll need to do some investigating and additional thievery if you want to find them. These cards are strewn across Toshara, the opening location, with several of them tucked deep within restricted areas so you can't just stroll in and swipe them – no matter what your reputation is with the various Star Wars Outlaws Factions. If you're not sure where to look, then here are all three Crimson Dawn Vault keycard locations in Star Wars Outlaws.

We also have a guide on where to find the Star Wars Outlaws Pyke Syndicate Vault keycards, another intel quest that has you mounting an identical heist against the rival crime gang.

How to get into the Star Wars Outlaws Crimson Dawn Vault

The Star Wars Outlaws Crimson Dawn Vault is found in Mirogana, within the Crimson Dawn area tucked behind the soup kitchen at the north end of the map. Depending on earlier choices you may have already visited the vault to steal an Ion Blaster upgrade part, or to find the source of the Star Wars Outlaws Counterfeit Credits that have been flooding the nearby market.

To get into the Crimson Dawn Vault, walk or sneak through the Soup Kitchen (depending on your Crimson Dawn reputation) at the north end of Mirogana in Star Wars Outlaws, then get to the far side of the raised restricted area platform and climb up the crates. Avoid the patrolling guards while sending Nix to pull the lever on the far side, then slip under the large fan when it briefly stops spinning. From there you can exit the tunnel then climb down the ladder to enter the vault.

Use Star Wars Outlaws hacking to access the computer to the side, and Slice it to transfer the intel data about how to open the vault, which involves finding three separate keycards at specific locations added to your map. While you're here, make sure you also steal the Renpalli Station Keycard from the central table, as you'll need this later on to reach one of those three keycards.

Crimson Dawn Vault - Eleera's Vault Keycard location

Eleera's Vault Keycard in Star Wars Outlaws can be found within the Crimson Dawn Hideout, on the east side of the Toshara region map. This is considerably easier to access if you have good standing with Crimson Dawn, though you'll need to do some sneaking either way as the keycard is in a restricted area.

To get started, head through the hideout to reach this restricted area, then climb up the crates on the right side to get in undetected.

Sneak or fight your way through this area to the back, where you'll find a lift. Get inside and you'll automatically ride it down to the floor below.

When you reach the lower level, go into the side area on the left and check the workbench to find Eleera's Vault Keycard.

Crimson Dawn Vault - Zafi's Vault Keycard location

Zafi's Vault Keycard in Star Wars Outlaws is located in a Shipjacker Workshop on Toshara, to the south of The Grazing Fields. This is another hostile area, so approach with caution as there are a number of bandits at the bottom of the hill that you'll need to sneak past or eliminate – going loud will only alert those down here at the base.

Head up the hill to the entrance of the Shipjacker Workshop itself, where more bandits are on guard. You can use the long grass to lure them away and pick them off one by one.

Inside the Shipjacker Workshop it's best to go loud, as it will be very difficult to perform the following actions without being detected by the bandits. There's decent cover and explosives to trigger, so it shouldn't be hard to take them all out. With that done you should head to the central platform, then send Nix to hit this button before quickly grabbing on to the hanging crate and riding across to the far platform.

On the far platform, command Nix to open the shutter next to the red forcefield-protected door, and then quickly shoot the exposed core to remove the barrier.

Inside the newly opened room, there's some crates on the left with a selection of valuables including Zafi's Vault Keycard. If you search the rest of the Shipjacker Workshop there are several other treasure stashes to reveal, but one requires the Star Wars Outlaws Slicing Kit to unlock a door and for another you need the upgrade to break Star Wars Outlaws rocks and walls, so you may have to come back later for those.

Crimson Dawn Vault - Odana's Vault Keycard location

Odana's Vault Keycard in Star Wars Outlaws is located on the Renpalli Station, which is orbiting around Toshara. This means you won't be able to access it until you've repaired the Trailblazer and are able to blast off into space.

When you can launch into space, set a course for Renpalli Station and then follow the prompt when you get close to initiate landing.

Inside Renpalli Station, head through the blue doors to the left of the Ship Mechanic vendor, then go up the lift at the end of that corridor.

Up top, make your way towards the bar and then check on the left side at the end of the corridor to find a store room you can unlock with the Renpalli Keycard – which you hopefully got from inside the Crimson Dawn Vault at the start of this intel chain. This will get you in to Pillofa's Stash, and along with other valuables you'll find Odana's Vault Keycard on the table.

Crimson Dawn Vault Reward

With all three Star Wars Outlaws Crimson Dawn Vault keycards, you can follow the steps listed before to get back inside the vault again, then use the keycards to deactivate the barrier. Open up the crate inside to receive a whopping 5,500 Star Wars Outlaws Credits, along with the Crimson Reign Paint Job you can use to customize your Speeder.

In our Star Wars Outlaws review we described it as "an exceedingly fun Star Wars game that's hindered by poor stealth systems", however "if you've ever dreamed of becoming a scoundrel in a galaxy far, far away then you'll find a lot to like in Outlaws".

