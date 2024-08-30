How to find the Counterfeit Credits in Star Wars Outlaws

The Star Wars Outlaws Counterfeit Credits quest requires you to do some investigating on behalf of the Pyke Syndicate, to identify where fake currency is making its way into their local economy. This starts with revealing which of the market traders is circulating it, but unlike some of the other Star Wars Outlaws missions with reasonably clear objectives, you're just given a vague area to search and are left to figure the rest out for yourself. If you're finding your detective skills are somewhat lacking, then here's how to reveal the market trader with the counterfeit credits in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to start the Star Wars Outlaws Counterfeit Credits quest

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To start the Star Wars Outlaws Counterfeit Credits quest, you need to have good reputation with the Pyke Syndicate, as without that the required NPC will not be available to meet. Head to the location in the Mirogana Pyke Syndicate territory marked on the map above, and you'll find a Pyke sat in the bar area between Contract Broker Roba Barev and the Star Wars Outlaws Sabacc table. Get chatting with them and they'll tell you about counterfeit credits that are currently circulating in Pyke market, then ask you as an outsider to investigate on their behalf. You'll receive the Market Trader intel in your journal, which will direct you to an area of the Pyke market.

How to reveal the market trader with counterfeit credits in Star Wars Outlaws

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

So you know that you need to identify which market trader has the counterfeit credits in Star Wars Outlaws, but the intel simply tells you to search the area and says "shopping around in the market could reveal who it is" which isn't very helpful on the surface. But if you think about it, you need to get the trader to give you credits, so you can check to see if they're fake.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To do this, approach Hen Puon (the Merchant on the east side of the market area) then interact and choose to sell something – ideally a valuable that is marked as having no use and is safe to sell, but if you don't have any then either go and do some pickpocketing with Nix or sell a material you have plenty of. Kay will identify the credits as counterfeit, then confront the Merchant who will reveal their source. This will lead you to the Soup Kitchen in Crimson Dawn District, where you can complete the second part of this quest.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To do this, you'll need to infiltrate the Crimson Dawn District, which will involve climbing in through the vent near the guarded entrance if you don't have a good reputation with that group. Sneak through the back of the soup kitchen into the rear area, then take out the guard on the balcony.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

From there, vault down from the balcony to the floor below, then work your way counter-clockwise around the outside of the area to infiltrate the raised Restricted Area platform. While avoiding the two patrolling guards, send Nix to hold the lever then quickly pass under the large fan while it's stopped spinning.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You can then climb down the ladder into the Crimson Dawn Vault, where you'll find a crate full of counterfeit credits – it's then a decision to warn the Crimson Dawn that their operation has been compromised or report what you've found to the Pykes, depending on which of those Star Wars Outlaws Factions you want to improve your reputation with. You can now climb the ladder, jump off the balcony above the vault, then head up the stairs and out of the area via the soup kitchen (and vent if necessary). Report your findings to the relevant group and the Star Wars Outlaws Counterfeit Credits quest will be complete.

In our Star Wars Outlaws review we described it as "An exceedingly fun Star Wars game that's hindered by poor stealth systems", however the immersive experience it provides means it's still one of the best Star Wars games.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.