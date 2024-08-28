Star Wars Outlaws fathier races have been growing in popularity according to the in-game lore, with live broadcasts of the races being transmitted to betting consoles in cantinas and gambling halls across the Outer Rim. These are big business in Star Wars Outlaws, and if you check the stats then you'll see millions of Credits are being gambled on every race that takes place. On the surface it may seem like betting on these races is a risky use of your own funds, but as with playing Star Wars Outlaws Sabacc there are ways of cheating to turn the odds exclusively in your favor. If you want to guarantee a big payout, then here's how to win fathier races in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to find intel for fixed Star Wars Outlaws fathier races

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To find intel for fixed Star Wars Outlaws fathier races, you need to make sure you're reading all of the Datapads you come across, especially those found within Syndicate territories. For example, I found the tip-off in the image above by searching the area where I stole the blaster part from the Crimson Dawn district, which is then marked as the Crimson Dawn Vault Intel Chain in your journal, and a similar Datapad can be found in the Pyke Syndicate Vault. It stated that the "tallest of the batch" will be the winner of the next race – you'll need to make a manual note of information you find this way, as it isn't automatically logged in your journal.

How to win fixed fathier races in Star Wars Outlaws

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Once you've obtained the fixed race information you need to visit one of the Star Wars Outlaws fathier racing betting stations, which can be found in most major cities and are marked with an icon on your map. Approach the station and follow the prompt to Bet, then on the next screen you should see a notice in the top-right corner of the screen confirming this is a fixed race and the tip-off – in my case this was about "the winning fathier's height", so using the intel I found earlier I scrolled through the options and picked the fathier with the tallest height in CM. Other potential intel could involve identifiers such as the age or color of the fathier, so be sure to note down any details you find. All you need to do then is choose your bet amount (go for the maximum as you can't lose) then sit back and collect your winnings at the end of the race.

This procedure is repeatable to provide a great source of additional credits, but there can only be one fixed race running at a time. Therefore it's in your best interest to find a betting station and complete the race as soon as you find the relevant intel, so the process can then reset for the next fixed race.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.