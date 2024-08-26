How to use Star Wars Outlaws hacking to Slice computers

Star Wars Outlaws hacking uses the Slicing technique to break into computer terminals, so Kay can access sensitive data or take control of protected systems. If you've ever played the Mastermind board game, or more recently Wordle, then you'll have a good idea of how this works already – you pick some symbols, get told if they're included in the solution and are in the correct position or not, then repeat until you crack the code. You'll be seeing this a lot in Star Wars Outlaws, so it pays to know how to clear the hacking minigame efficiently without using too many moves and potentially setting off an alarm. With that in mind, here's how to use Slicing to complete hacking in Star Wars Outlaws, plus options you can use if you're finding it too difficult.

How to complete Star Wars Outlaws hacking puzzles

It's easiest to work through Star Wars Outlaws hacking puzzles logically, so start off by entering the first three symbols available. Once you've got the results of that, use all of the available spaces remaining on the next line to enter more symbols you haven't tried before. Repeat this process until you have confirmation of all three symbols in the solution (there can be no duplicates), then swap positions around until they all change from yellow to blue and lock in.

Where possible while Slicing, you don't want to lock in the correct symbols until you've confirmed all of them included in the solution, as that will limit how much space you have available to test the remaining symbols. Ironically, this means that if you are 'lucky' enough to get two correctly placed symbols on your first guess, you're actually much worse off as you only have one space remaining to check all of the other symbols. As you progress through the storyline, the Star Wars Outlaws Slicing expands to include four or more symbols in the solution, but the exact same advice applies if you scale it up accordingly.

How to make hacking in Star Wars Outlaws easier

If you've followed the pointers above and are still struggling with this hacking minigame, then there are other ways to make hacking in Star Wars Outlaws easier. If you open up the Options menu then choose Settings and go through to Gameplay, you can scroll down to the Slicing settings and customize this minigame. There are options to switch from abstract glyph shapes to numbered buttons if you find them easier to process, and you can give yourself more Slicing attempts before you fail. If you'd rather just skip the whole thing, then there's also an option to turn off Slicing entirely, meaning you can simply access electronic terminals directly with no hacking to deal with.

