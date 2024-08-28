How get the Star Wars Outlaws Slicing Kit

With a Star Wars Outlaws Slicing Kit, you'll be able to hack and manipulate many other devices instead of just simple computers. You might have already found door panels that require a Slicing Kit rather than the Data Spike to get into, but Kay's regular slicing ability can't quite cut it. So, to get one of these kits in Star Wars Outlaws, you need to complete the rather long and, at points, tricky Slicer Expert questline. Here's a full walkthrough for that quest so that you can easily nab a Slicing Kit in Star Wars Outlaws.

Star Wars Outlaws Slicing Kit quest guide

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

As mentioned, completing "The Slicer" questline gets Kay a Slicing Kit of her own. However, to begin this quest to unlock one of the Star Wars Outlaws Experts, you first need to pursue the "Underworld Rumors" Intel, which is automatically revealed upon completing the "New Tricks" main story mission. This is the fourth main mission and sees Kay trying to upgrade her blaster – it's also just before you unlock the Trailblazer's Delivery Crate, letting you get your Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition outfits.

Track the intel in your journal, then follow these steps to pick up The Slicer Expert Intel and eventually unlock a Slicing Kit:

Head to Makal's Gambling Parlor and eavesdrop on the conversation at the back of the bar. A button prompt to "listen" will appear at a spot near the door to the left of the bar, letting Kay listen to a Pyke and Crimson Dawn Enforcer talk about top slicer Aila Bren. This reveals the "Aila's Contact" Intel.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Head to the Crimson Dawn District and meet Aila's contact. Head into the gang's territory in the north of Mirogana City (walk or sneak in depending on your reputation with the Crimson Dawn) until you reach the landing pad area. Sneak onto the landing pad by climbing up the path on the right. The landing pad is a restricted area, so even if you have a "Good" reputation with Crimson Dawn, they'll still be suspicious if they spot you.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Talk to the contact on the landing pad. They're standing amongst some containers and junk but aren't difficult to find. After a brief holo-introduction with Aila, she tasks you with finding an Imperial code sequencer, beginning The Slicer quest properly. Go to the small Imperial outpost in the Southern Falls and get a sequencer from a technician. This is marked on your map so you can drive there on your speeder - you may also want to know how to shoot on a Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws too. Once you arrive, look for one of the technicians wearing a light-gray uniform and get the sequencer from them. Use Nix to steal it quietly or kill the technician and collect it from their body.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Get inside the Imperial Forward Base. Head to the large Imperial base marked on your map and get inside. It’s best to sneak in by heading through a vent in a cave that you must swing to on the northeast side of the base.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Sneak into the speeder garage to find Aila. The best way to do this from the cave vent is to head right, turn on the device to activate the steam vents, and sneak through the steam to reach another vent under a walkway. Continue through and you'll eventually pop up into the garage and reach Aila.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Attach Aila's device to the rooftop antenna. After you've spoken to Aila, sneak out the vent in front of you and head right to find a ladder. Climb up, then approach the large, grey antenna on the rooftop and follow the button prompt to attach the device.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Move to the white shuttle parked on the landing pad on the opposite side of the base, then head through the doors to get inside and use Kay's grapple to abseil down to the lower floor. Use the computer to disable the red laser barrier. Go further into the base and blast the Imperial personnel at the controls, then access the computer to deactivate the barrier.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Take the lift up the control tower. With the barrier down, just walk into the lift and wait for it to take you up. Deactivate the anti-air turbolasers by slicing the computer towards the right corner of the room. This is a relatively easy Star Wars Outlaws hacking puzzle, featuring only three slots. Leave the base. Aila steals the shuttle to escape, leaving you to get out however you want. Call your speeder once you've got out the walls of the base and then drive off. Go back to Makal's Gambling Parlor and get the Slicing Kit. Once you're in the parlor, follow the yellow waypoint to the side room to the right of the bar and speak to the man leaning on the wall to get your Slicing Kit and complete The Slicer.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

With the Slicing Kit in Kay's hands, you can now slice into other types of devices that aren't just computers. You'll also receive the "Advanced Slicing Practice" Intel, which leads you to a door control panel in the derelict Kerro's Speakeasy opposite Makal's. You can now bring down the barrier in the speakeasy using the Slicing Kit, letting you loot a bandit mask trophy for your speeder.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To make slicing even easier, you'll want to focus on unlocking the Slice Kit Upgrade under the Slicer's abilities. It requires a special Code Breaker Chip but unlocks Jokers for your Slicing Kit. These limited-use perks can be activated when slicing to make the minigame much easier by, for example, giving you more chances to cleanly slice or removing an unused incorrect symbol to narrow down your options. Other Experts throughout the game offer further upgrades for the Slicing kit, making hacking easier.



