How get your Star Wars Outlaws pre-order bonus and Ultimate edition outfits

Getting the Star Wars Outlaws pre-order bonuses or Ultimate edition outfits takes a while, as you first need to fix Kay's ship. This means you need to complete several story missions first, so your customization options for Kay and Nix are quite limited for the beginning hours of Star Wars Outlaws. Although, once you've collected all your bonus items, you might be able to dress Kay as Han Solo or Lando Calrissian. Below, I've explained exactly where you need to go to collect your bonus rewards and Ultimate Edition items.

How to get the Pre-Order and Ultimate Edition bonuses in Star Wars Outlaws and access the Delivery Crate

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

All your Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate or Gold Edition rewards and any pre-order bonuses can be found in the Delivery Crate in the Trailblazer's hold, found at the rear of the ship. However, the Delivery Crate can't be accessed until you start the fifth story mission titled "False Flag".

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

This mission starts after a cutscene that sees Kay with the Trailblazer as it finally becomes operational, so once the cutscene is over, get on board, head right to go into the hold, then look for the crate on the left. Open it and then you should be able to collect a swathe of cosmetic rewards, outfits and customization outfits depending on the which edition of Star Wars Outlaws you got and whether you pre-ordered the game.

If you pre-ordered any edition of the game, you'll have items from the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack, which features a paint job for the Trailblazer and Kay's Speeder. However, if you splashed out for the Gold Edition, you get the full Kessel Runner Character Pack, which provides Kay with a Han Solo outfit. Finally, those that have the Ultimate Edition should find items from the Jyn Erso-themed Rogue Infiltrator set and the Lando Calrissian-themed Sabacc Shark set, including outfits for Kay, customization options for your vehicles, and accessories for Nix.



