Should you bluff or bribe the nightclub bouncer in Star Wars Outlaws?

The Star Wars Outlaws bluff or bribe choice sees Kay trying to get past a Club Tarsus bouncer to reach an office with a valuable identicard inside. This is also the first time you get to choose your approach to a situation in Star Wars Outlaws. While your choice doesn't have any lasting effects on the mission, one of the options is clearly better than the other and there's even a secret way to avoid this choice altogether. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about the bluff or bribe choice in the first hour of Star Wars Outlaws.

Star Wars Outlaws bluff or bribe choice explained

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Here are all the possible approaches for when you speak to Vrell the bouncer at the beginning of Star Wars Outlaws:

Bluff: You can try it immediately, but it won't work on its own. Kay is turned away, so you need to try one of the other approaches.

You can try it immediately, but it won't work on its own. Kay is turned away, so you need to try one of the other approaches. Speak to the bartender, then bluff: Kay tells a convincing lie that gets the bouncer to leave his post, letting you head up to the office.

Kay tells a convincing lie that gets the bouncer to leave his post, letting you head up to the office. Bribe the bouncer: Kay pays Vrell 100 credits to let her past. This option is locked if you do not have at least 100 credits and there's no way to get more credits inside the club.

Kay pays Vrell 100 credits to let her past. This option is locked if you do not have at least 100 credits and there's no way to get more credits inside the club. Get Nix to steal a keycard from the patrolling bouncer: With this keycard from a different bouncer, you can access a storage room up the stairs to the left of the bar. You can then crawl through a vent which leads to the top of the stairs that Vrell is guarding, letting you reach the office without having to even speak to him.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Regardless of your choice, this scenario can't really go wrong for Kay as you always end up near the office, but the best option is to speak to the bartender, then bluff to Vrell. Since the bartender tells Kay about Vrell's hot, new T-85 speeder, Kay tells him that some people outside the club are trying to steal it, which is enough to get him out the way – no credits or stealing required.

Bribing is by far the worst option here as 100 credits is actually quite a lot in the first few hours of Star Wars Outlaws, so it's best not to part with your cash. There's also a very good chance that you don't have enough credits anyway since you must pay Preeban to fix Kay's Data Spike to unlock the Star Wars Outlaws lockpicking ability. Just in case it crossed your mind, it is absolutely not worth reloading a checkpoint to gather more cash for this option.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.