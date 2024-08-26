Should you buy the Star Wars Outlaws VIP invite to Gorak's suite?

The Star Wars Outlaws VIP invite to reach Pyke underboss Gorak is a tantalizing offer, but one that's best left alone. With Kay in dire need of credits to pay Waka the mechanic to fix up the crash-landed Trailblazer, heading straight to the top of the local criminal underworld is apparently the best option. However, with no criminal connections, Kay's way in isn't exactly clear, so this VIP invite in Star Wars Outlaws seems like an easy opportunity.

Star Wars Outlaws VIP invite explained

Upon entering Makal's cantina on Toshara, you'll be hailed by a broker asking if you're looking for a way to meet Pyke syndicate underboss Gorak, offering a VIP invite for only 50 credits. Tempting though the offer is, you should not buy the VIP invite to Gorak's suite in Star Wars Outlaws.

The conveniently placed Star Wars Outlaws broker sells you a fake invite, which you'll find out if you speak to the nearby bartender who tells you you've been conned. And while 50 credits isn't much, it's money better kept in your pockets than those of the broker. Instead, you should walk away and go about looking for another way to Gorak's suite to get a job and some credits.

How to get inside Gorak's private suite in Star Wars Outlaws

Start by heading to the north side of the bar and enter the side room to the right of the jukebox. In here, you can use your Star Wars Outlaws lockpicking skills to bust open a vent cover, letting you crawl through and up to Gorak's suite, leading to a new job opportunity. This job requires you to sneak through the Pyke District in Mirogana City to grab information for a secret client, which leads you to your first tussle with the various Star Wars Outlaws factions.



