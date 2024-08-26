How long is Star Wars Outlaws? Ubisoft's sandboxes usually take a long time to beat, so those who are considering leaping into the galaxy blaster-first are probably expecting a lot of gameplay. If you're curious to know, we've listed all the potential lengths for Star Wars Outlaws below, including the length of the main campaign, how much side content you can expect to find, and even playtimes for those who are out to reach 100% completion based off of our time with game for the GamesRadar+ Star Wars Outlaws review.

How long to beat Star Wars Outlaws?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Having played through Star Wars Outlaws, we can confidently lay out the following guidelines on how long it takes to beat it, with different lengths in hours depending on the kind of playthrough you're out to do.

18 hours for story campaign (just essential missions)

25 hours for standard playthrough (story + some side content)

40 hours for 100% completion (all content)

Obviously these are estimates that will vary depending on player skill and familiarity with the game, as well as what kind of difficulty you want to play Kay Vess's story on.

Of course, the big factor in these numbers is how much side content a player wants to experience. As mentioned, Ubisoft sandboxes have a reputation for being stuffed with optional content, and Outlaws is no exception. It's also a game that's got some challenge to it and might be a little harder than some people expect, so while doing side content isn't exactly mandatory, side quests like unlocking all the Star Wars Outlaws Experts and Abilities are going to help you progress and smooth out the experience of the main story.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission