Who is Kay Vess, the main character in Star Wars Outlaws?

Who exactly is the main character of Star Wars Outlaws? Kay Vess is an original scoundrel created by Ubisoft Massive for its open-world crime-filled romp across the galaxy far, far away. She's cunning and capable, and has a cute pet called Nix, but that won't get you far in the merciless world of Star Wars Outlaws. That means she's got a lot to learn if she's to hit big amongst the various criminal syndicates and the carnage of the galactic war. Here's a primer on Kay Vess to help you understand who the main character of Star Wars Outlaws is.

Star Wars Outlaws main character explained

In Star Wars Outlaws, you play as Kay Vess, a young woman and thief who dreams of escaping her dangerous life to live free in the galaxy. Humberly González, who you may know from TV shows like Ginny and Georgia, Nurses, and In The Dark, provides the voice and performance for Kay. She even did some voice work on Ubisoft's previous titles Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Far Cry 6.

Kay is from Canto Bight on Cantonica, which you might recognize as the casino planet in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, though the game actually takes place much earlier in the Star Wars timeline between Episodes V and VI. Specifically, she's from the Worker's District of Canto Bight, which is far removed from the opulence of the main city.

To survive in the downtrodden district, Kay's mother, Riko Vess, taught her the basics of petty crime, helping Kay to become a talented thief and adept at Star Wars Outlaws lockpicking and slicing. At some point during her childhood, Kay happened across a merqaal creature who she took in as a pet and called Nix, and he is a major asset in her criminal undertakings, helping her distract and steal from her targets.

However, prior to the start of Star Wars Outlaws, Riko abandoned Kay on Cantonica, leaving her to fend for herself. With little to her name and not many marks left to swindle in the Worker's District, Kay lives job-to-job, renting a small loft room in the Broken Hoof bar. Bram Shano, the bar's owner, has been looking after Kay for years, providing free food and helping her pick up illicit work around the city – with his care and mentorship, Bram is also the first Star Wars Outlaws Expert Kay unlocks and he helps her to learn the Star Wars Outlaws Fast Talk ability.

With no crew to rely on and barely any Star Wars Outlaws credits to her name, Kay is becoming increasingly desperate. This desperation and her relative naivety to the truly cutthroat nature of the Outer Rim's criminal underworld means she's really quite in over her head. And so, the game kicks off with her tussling with the Worker District's local gang, the Sixth Kin, before things escalate, leading to her crossing the leader of the dominant Zerek Besh syndicate, and eventually the likes of the Pyke Syndicate, Hutt Cartel, and the Empire.

In our Star Wars Outlaws review, we praised González's portrayal of Kay, and you can also see how Outlaws stacks up in our list of the best Star Wars games.



