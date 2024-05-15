Will Star Wars Outlaws have co-op or multiplayer?

Star Wars Outlaws co op, multiplayer or online options aren't happening with all indications that Outlaws will be a single player-only experience at launch, and there's no indication that we'll see any change to that in the future. We'll go into further detail below about multiplayer in Star Wars Outlaws and what information Ubisoft has released about the game, but for those who want a primer up front - no, this is looking like it will be a single player game.

No, Star Wars Outlaws will not have a co-operative or multiplayer mode

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Many have been wondering if Star Wars Outlaws will have a multiplayer or co-op mode, probably for two reasons - firstly, the protagonists of Outlaws appear to be a duo of smugglers, Kay Vess and droid partner ND-5, which might've leant itself to the idea that will be playable. Secondly, Ubisoft's sandbox games, like the Far Cry series or select Assassin's Creed games often have a co-op or multiplayer component in them.

Sadly, that's not the case this time around, with digital storefronts confirming that Star Wars Outlaws is a 1 player game. Game director Mathias Karlson has doubled down on that in an interview, clarifying that "we're super focused on delivering a single-player experience" when asked about outlaws. Although given that he previously directed the very multiplayer Division 2, you can see why some people might assume he's bringing his online skills to the project.

So, unless a radical update or DLC drop after the game's launch on 30 August changes anything, Star Wars Outlaws is a single player game, resolutely. So prospective players would be wise not to expect any more than that.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission