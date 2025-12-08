Assassin's Creed: Black Flag remake reveal could be imminent, fan theory suggests, as Steam updates could point to Ubisoft being up to something following recent release window rumors

Could Ubisoft be gearing up to finally announce a Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag remake? One fan theory suggests that could be the case, as the original game has been receiving regular behind-the-scenes updates on Steam.

One of the biggest open secrets in games as of late is that an Assassin's Creed 4 remake is apparently on the way. Ubisoft already confirmed remakes of "older Assassin's Creed games" are in the works , and Edward Kenway actor Matt Ryan dropped a not-so-subtle hint that Black Flag may be in line for one. That's not to mention that a statue maker who made Assassin's Creed statues explained that "there is something going on with Edward" as the reason why he didn't get a statue of his own.

And from the sounds of things, we probably won't have to wait much longer, as it's speculated that the unannounced remake will launch before the end of March. Of course – given it's the next big gaming event – a reveal at The Game Awards could be on the cards, and some behind-the-scenes work from Ubisoft has one fan convinced that it could be happening.

Twitter user and Assassin's Creed fan community social media manager TheRealZephryss points out on Twitter that Steam's backend has shown some movement of late. "Ubisoft recently added some files to the original Assassin's Creed Black Flag game. Now it's receiving updates almost every month since October." They add: "The developer uploaded around ~246 MB of new data to the public branch of that depot. This usually indicates a new build for testing or new assets being added."

Obviously, this could be nothing, but Ubisoft updating a 12-year-old game almost every single month is definitely interesting. TheRealZephryss adds: "Something big is definitely going on behind the scenes. Could this be connected to the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remake?"

It's fair to say that when it comes to the rumored Black Flag remake, it feels like it's a matter of when, not if.

